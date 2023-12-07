Things seem to be really starting to come together for Missouri now. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak, with two of the victories coming against very respectable opponents. The rotation is hitting a somewhat regular pattern and players are beginning to settle into their roles.

During “Tiger Talk” on Monday, assistant coach Dickey Nutt spoke about how much the team’s inconsistency hurt early on. One guy might have an awesome game one night and then play not-so-well the next. That’s still a little bit of an issue but it hasn’t been as glaring during the past four outings.

But the biggest difference that’s stood out to me came in the opening minutes of Sunday’s matchup with Wichita State. Here’s a quick rundown of the Shockers’ first handful of possessions:

-First possession: Kenny Pohto floats a hook shot from the middle of the lane, contested by Noah Carter, and misses.

-Second possession: Pohto tries to take advantage of Tamar Bates switching onto him and starts backing him down from the right wing. Bates knocks the ball loose and Aidan Shaw comes up with it.

-Third possession: Harlond Beverly tries to loft a halfcourt pass to Quincy Ballard, who’s streaking down the center of the paint. Bates jumps in the air, tips the pass and Sean East II comes up with the interception.

-Fourth possession: Colby Rogers misses a pair of 3-pointers and Ballard gets fouled on the second offensive rebound. Wichita State inbounds the ball to Pohto, who gets double-teamed on left wing by Carter and Shaw, picks up his dribble and tries sending an overhead pass. The ball gets tipped and Bates comes up with a steal.

-Fifth possession: Xavier Bell drives middle, struggles to squeeze past Bates and Shaw and flings a pass to the left wing to avoid a travel. The ball glances off Beverly’s hands and falls out of bounds.

-Sixth possession: After East is called for a blocking foul, Shaw tips WSU’s inbound pass, the ball bounces off the side of the backboard and into the hands of Carter.

-Seventh possession: Bell gets into the paint and attempts a dump-off pass to Pohto, who’s cutting in from the left corner. Carter tips the pass and the ball goes out of bounds on the left sideline. Unable to find anyone open nearby on the inbounds, Beverly launches a moonball to Rogers in the right corner but overshoots him, as the ball sails out of bounds on the right sideline. Shockers head coach Paul Mills calls timeout down 7-0 with 16:26 remaining in the first half.

That’s a stop followed by six consecutive turnovers in the game's opening four minutes. That’s something that, even at the peak of D’Moi Hodge’s powers (back when he was Magneto and the ball was made of iron), Mizzou never pulled off last year. It’s also a stark contrast to how the black and gold were playing earlier this season. I wrote the following in the game chat during Missouri’s second-half implosion against Memphis on Nov. 10: “One thing Gabe and I just talked about - Memphis has only committed five turnovers so far. Mizzou's field goal percentage isn't horrible, but they're not getting as many shots as they're accustomed to.”

Through the first five contests of this year, Missouri was coming up with eight steals per game, swiping the ball away on 11.6% of possessions — a mark that was fine and ranked somewhere in the top 75 teams in the country, but nowhere near the rate that the Tigers were coming up with pilfers a season ago. However, over the past four games, the team’s averaged 11 steals per game, coming up with one on 16.1% of possessions — a mark that would’ve surpassed last year’s team.

It’s something that head coach Dennis Gates has harped on his players about.

“After watching film for a couple games, the coaches let me know I needed to show a lot more energy and stop being lazy in defense,” graduate senior guard Nick Honor said after the team’s game against Loyola (Md.) on Nov. 25, in which he had one of the Tigers’ 14 steals. “So it's always an improvement with that. But (it's) just the energy, you know, just being able to get deflections and stuff like that and making them uncomfortable.”

Mizzou now ranks 14th in the country with a steal rate of 13.4% on the season. It also ranks third in block rate, rejecting 18.6% of opponents’ 2-pointers, putting the Tigers in the rarefied air of being one of the nation’s most disruptive defenses, joining the likes of Houston, TCU and Virginia.