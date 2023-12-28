This is the first three-game losing streak Dennis Gates has had since the opening of the 2020-21 season. In the pandemic-shortened slate, Gates’ Cleveland State squad dropped all three of its non-conference matchups, falling to Toledo, Ohio and Ohio State.

All three of those schools ended the year ranked inside the top 100 of KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin. All three of the matchups came on the road for the Vikings. It was by far the toughest part of the team’s schedule.

Cleveland State bounced back, rattling off a nine-game winning streak and later clinching the Horizon League regular season and tournament championships and earning the school’s first bid to the NCAA tournament since 2009. It would’ve been hard to envision that kind of turnaround when Gates suffered the biggest blowout loss of his career — a 101-46 manhandling against Ohio.

This is not to say you should expect the same kind of bounce back from Missouri this season. It’s more to say that’s the kind of reversal it’ll take to get the Tigers back on track.

It’s tough to envision it after the Braggin’ Rights loss. Mizzou looked listless. Illinois came like the grim reaper looking to collect a soul and MU just handed it over. The Tigers were Steve Rogers getting bullied in an alley before he became Captain America.

I kept wondering where the disconnect was between what the preseason expectations were for this team and what it’s been so far. And then it hit me when Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was asked about the physicality and mental maturity of his players during the postgame presser.

“I think it's pretty nice to have 23-year-olds that have been in the weight room for five years and have been through some things,” Underwood said. “And like I've said many times with this group, their attention to detail is really, really good. And I hope it relays to our fans, to all of you, our connectivity and our togetherness is pretty good.”

That’s what Gates was supposed to be able to say about his team this year. Missouri has six graduate seniors on its roster, plus Jesus Carralero Martin, who’s in his fifth year of college. According to KenPom, the average Tiger has 3.00 years of NCAA Division I experience, which ranks 11th in the country.