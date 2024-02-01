King's Court: What's concerning and promising about the Tigers
If we learned one thing from this past week, it’s that additional absences aren’t going to help this Mizzou team.
Jesus Carralero Martin, Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce being available might not have affected the outcome of the Tigers’ last two games. But them being out limited head coach Dennis Gates in his choices even more than he already has been. Robinson being unavailable in particular forced the team’s other guards to play incredibly heavy minutes against South Carolina on Saturday. Sean East II was on the bench for all of 82 seconds. Tamar Bates and Nick Honor were both on the court for 34 minutes. Curt Lewis played for 15, the most time on the floor he’s gotten during SEC play.
And so, the Tigers suffered their eighth consecutive loss and their 11th loss in the last 12 games. And with this season not really going anywhere approaching the midway point of the league schedule, it’s fair to start wondering about the future and what the program looks like moving forward. How fluky has this year been, as well as the one that came before it? What’s been worrisome and promising about Gates’ first two years as head coach?
Here’s what I think are reasons to be both concerned and hopeful about what comes next:
(Some quick housekeeping — the numbers you’ll see here are from before the Arkansas game. With Missouri playing on a Wednesday night this week, I had to write most of the column ahead of time.)
Reasons to be concerned
-In five seasons as a head coach, Gates’ teams have yet to crack the top-100 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating. The Tigers have taken a step forward on that end of the court this year, going from allowing 105.3 points per 100 possessions last year to 103.9 points this season. But that still only ranks 132nd in the country and it's the highest a team led by Gates has topped out at. Gates’ defenses have always been aggressive hunting turnovers but also allow opponents to take a high volume of 3-pointers — 3s have accounted for more than 41% of opponents field goal attempts in four of Gates’ five years at the helm.
-There’s some reason to believe it won’t always be that way, as Florida State was typically a very sturdy defensive team during Gates’ time as an assistant there, finishing in the top 10 twice. But even given that Gates was afforded more responsibilities with the Seminoles than a typical assistant, how much of their defensive success can be attributed to him while Leonard Hamilton was the one in charge?
