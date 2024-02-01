If we learned one thing from this past week, it’s that additional absences aren’t going to help this Mizzou team.

Jesus Carralero Martin, Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce being available might not have affected the outcome of the Tigers’ last two games. But them being out limited head coach Dennis Gates in his choices even more than he already has been. Robinson being unavailable in particular forced the team’s other guards to play incredibly heavy minutes against South Carolina on Saturday. Sean East II was on the bench for all of 82 seconds. Tamar Bates and Nick Honor were both on the court for 34 minutes. Curt Lewis played for 15, the most time on the floor he’s gotten during SEC play.

And so, the Tigers suffered their eighth consecutive loss and their 11th loss in the last 12 games. And with this season not really going anywhere approaching the midway point of the league schedule, it’s fair to start wondering about the future and what the program looks like moving forward. How fluky has this year been, as well as the one that came before it? What’s been worrisome and promising about Gates’ first two years as head coach?

Here’s what I think are reasons to be both concerned and hopeful about what comes next:

(Some quick housekeeping — the numbers you’ll see here are from before the Arkansas game. With Missouri playing on a Wednesday night this week, I had to write most of the column ahead of time.)