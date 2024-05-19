COLUMBIA 一 It took 39 innings across five games, a combined 364 pitches in 25 innings pitched from ace pitcher Laurin Krings and a two-out walk-off single by Madison Walker in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Columbia Regional final versus Omaha, for Mizzou to advance to its second Super Regional in four seasons. "It was awesome," Walker said with a smile. "We talked about it in the locker room. I mean, it's no shocker I kind of struggled the past couple of months. And I've been working with (assistant coach) Jeff (Cotrill), working with (head) coach (Larissa Anderson), working with (assistant coach) Sara (Marino) 一 everyone I need to. I feel like I just kind of got myself calmed down, got myself into a mindset where I was like, I'm not letting my team down." "I just know whatever happens, I'm going to give everything I have and I know that our team is going to give everything they have and live to see another day. Simple as that," Kring said. The Tigers had to defeat Omaha twice on Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium to keep their season alive and they did it dramatically in both wins. Missouri’s path to the Super Regional started a bit shaky when it lost to the Mavericks 3-1 in extra innings on Friday to begin the tournament. After that, Mizzou was in win-or-go-home territory for the remainder of the tournament and started its four-game winning streak with a 5-1 win over Indiana and a 4-1 win over Washington on Saturday. In Game 1 versus the Mavs on Sunday, the Tigers had a clutch five-run seventh inning to eventually secure the 5-1 win and force a win-or-go-home Game 2 an hour later. The inning began with third baseman Kara Daly, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles in Game 1, being walked to start the inning. A couple of batters later Walker hit a single to right field to advance Daly to third base. Then, Anderson subbed Mya Dodge for Walker and Danielle Brunstun for Daly. A Jenna Laird groundout to second base allowed Brunstun to score the tying run and Dodge to advance to third base. Alex Honnold broke the game open at the next at-bat with a two-run home run to right-centerfield to take a 3-1 lead before Julia Crenshaw doubled to left field to bring home Abby Hay and Maddie Gallagher later in the inning to take a 5-1 lead. "Yeah, I definitely hit that one solid off the bat," Honnold said. "I felt like I hit that one pretty solid and was just hoping it was something that was going to score a runner but it went over so that was even better."

In the inning before, Omaha's Marra Cramer advanced to third base on a fly out by Lynsey Tucker but scored the team's lone run on a throwing error by Missouri right fielder Kayley Lenger, who tried to throw Cramer out as she ran to third base but overthrew the ball in to Mizzou's dugout. Anderson didn't let the team harp on the mistake for too long. Instead, she encouraged the team to battle until the end like they had all weekend. "I just told them to fight. Fight as hard as you possibly can," Anderson said. "Grind it out and we're going to win this game right now. ... They believe but sometimes when they hear it from the head coach that you believe in them it elevates their morale a little bit and I had to (also) do that in this last (ninth) inning (of Game 2) here." Despite the offensive fireworks in the last inning, Missouri thrived all game defensively behind ace pitcher Laurin Krings, who had a no-hitter going through five innings before Omaha centerfielder Marra Cramer doubled to left field to start the sixth inning. This comes just one day after she threw a combined 163 pitches across 11 innings on Saturday in what Anderson had called the best two-game performance she has seen from anyone. When Omaha head coach Mike Heard was asked what is part of why his team isn't advancing, he had one name in mind. "Laurin Krings," Heard said. "She is a hell of a pitcher and there are certain days where a pitcher like that is on and they're tough to beat." Before being replaced by Taylor Pannell, Krings was credited with 73 pitches in five innings, three strikeouts, three walks and one earned run in Game 1.