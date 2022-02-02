Latest Tiger loss is a re-run we've seen before

I can’t fall asleep without the television on. I need the noise. But I also can’t fall asleep if there’s something really interesting on. So most nights when I lay down, I’ll flip on The Office or Everybody Loves Raymond. It’s mindless background noise. I don’t have to pay attention. I know what happens because I’ve seen every episode, a lot of them two or three times.

Missouri basketball is that mindless bedtime sitcom. It just doesn't make me laugh as much.

I know what’s going to happen. I’ve seen this episode before. There are minor plot differences. One episode may be more about Kobe Brown, the next more about DaJuan Gordon, the next more centered on Boogie Coleman. You might get the officials making a cameo as the foils now and again. But the gist of the whole thing is pretty much the same.

Missouri hangs around, probably even leads for a good amount of the second half. The game tightens up. Eventually, the Tigers just don’t make quite enough plays and they lose. Tune in next week, same night, same channel to see the what crazy hijinks the Tigers get themselves into on the next episode.

Missouri has lost five of its last six games. Let’s take a little closer look at four of those:

Lost to Texas A&M 67-64: Missouri led for 35 minutes, 17 seconds, including a 12-0 start.

Lost to Alabama 86-76: Missouri led for 33:21, including a 13-point lead with 14:38 to play.

Lost to Auburn 55-54: Missouri led for 26:38 and never possessed the ball in the final 35.4 seconds in a one-point game.

Lost to Florida 66-65: Missouri led for 16:13, all in the second half, including 65-62 with 36 seconds to go.

Four losses in which they led for 111 minutes and 29 seconds of a possible 160 minutes. That's 69.7% of the time for those of you keeping track. They led all four games with less than six minutes to go and led three of them with less than three minutes to go. And found a way to lose them all.