PowerMizzou - LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse Dance Class, Auburn

LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse Dance Class, Auburn
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Missouri faced Auburn on the road Tuesday night. We break down the game and take your calls on our post-game show.
Watch the show below, join us by calling (573) 234-4935 and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
You can also listen to a replay of the show in podcast form. We'll upload the audio after the show is over and you can listen here or wherever you subscribe to the PowerMizzou.com podcast.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage