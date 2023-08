LEE'S SUMMIT, MO--Just a few minutes ago, Missouri landed one of the biggest commitments in program history. Lee's Summit North defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect, picked the Tigers over Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee. Join us live to break down the commitment and what it means for Mizzou.

