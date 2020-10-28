 PowerMizzou - LIVE: The 573 Report, October 28th
LIVE: The 573 Report, October 28th

Every Wednesday, Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde talk Tiger football and take your questions. Tonight, we preview the Kentucky game, look around the SEC and get set for Mizzou's first game in two weeks. Watch the 573 Report below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

