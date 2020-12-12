PowerMizzou - LIVE: The Post-Game Drink, Georgia

LIVE: The Post-Game Drink, Georgia
Join us live and talk about the Tigers' game against Georgia on The Post-Game Drink, our weekly call-in show. We'll carry you right into The Baseline View, previewing tonight's basketball game against Illinois.
Watch the show below and take part by calling us at (573) 234-4935. Also make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
