Lock's trash talk sparks Missouri rout
Drew Lock felt the Missouri offense needed a spark. The Tigers had made it into Wyoming territory on each of its first six drives but had only produced 10 points, and Lock said he and the rest of the unit had “had enough” of coming up short of the end zone.
When Lock couldn’t find an open receiver on third down, tucked the ball, broke a tackle from a Wyoming defender, scrambled to his left and lowered his shoulder to knock another defender backward, he saw the opportunity to provide that spark. Lock had just ran for eight yards on third-and-seven, and as he stood up, he stared down at the Wyoming defender laying on the ground beneath him. He yelled a few words in the defender’s direction.
Lock believes the play got the rest of the offense fired up after its underwhelming start. A few plays later, he found Albert Okwuegbunam in the end zone to extend the Tigers’ lead to 16-0. Missouri went on to score touchdowns on its next three possessions as well en route to a 40-13 blowout of the Cowboys.
“We hadn’t been playing up to our standard as far as finishing drives, so I needed to kind of poke the bear,” Lock said with a smile. “I needed to poke us, like get our offense rolling, get a little fire, get a little juice behind us, and if it takes me talking some smack, I’m going to do it to get us all fired up.”
Lock proved Saturday that the Heisman hype surrounding him during the preseason was warranted, as he carved up a Wyoming defense that ranked 13th nationally against the pass last season for 398 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He revealed a knack for rushing the ball, totaling 51 yards and another score on the ground. But more than that, he showed a previously hidden side of his personality. Lock admitted that, during his first three seasons at Missouri, he probably would have just jogged back to the line of scrimmage after knocking over a defender, rather than standing over him and talking smack. But he’s acted different throughout the offseason — more vocal when speaking to his teammates during practice, for instance, and less guarded when speaking to media members. The smack talk is part of that personality.
Head coach Barry Odom said Lock is simply being himself.
“He’s in a position because of the work that he put in that can be himself,” Odom said. “He’s comfortable and confident in the job that he’s done.”
Running back Damarea Crockett enjoys seeing the smack-talking side of Lock. He said the jawing had the intended effect on the offense.
“Everybody's looking at each other like, 'Oh my gosh did Drew just do that?'” Crockett said. “Yeah, he's nasty.
“He's got some swag to him now. I feel like it's contagious to the rest of the team because he's the quarterback.”
Lock attributed the change in personality to his comfort level with the offense, in particular new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Lock said he’s confident in the plays Dooley has installed and his ability to orchestrate them, and that allows him to “just play the game that I grew up loving.”
That confidence in the offense was on display during another key play, which actually preceded Lock’s third-down scramble. On the previous drive, with Missouri leading just 3-0 and pinned inside its own 10-yard line, Dooley called for a unique formation. Wide receiver Emanuel Hall lined up in the slot rather than out wide, where he’s usually positioned. Wyoming matched a linebacker up with Hall, as Lock anticipated. Before the snap, he knew where to throw the ball.
Hall ran downfield, angling toward the sideline, and Lock floated a pass in his direction. Just before the ball arrived, Hall stopped, turned and caught it in front of his back shoulder for a 36-yard gain.
Both Odom and Lock described the play as “huge” for the offense’s momentum. Lock credits Dooley for its success.
“You better be on your P’s and Q’s against us, because we’re going to put you in some uncomfortable situations with some matchups, and that was one of those instances where the matchup came into play,” he said.
Hall had a monster game of his own, finishing with a career-high 10 receptions for 171 yards — his second consecutive game eclipsing the 170-yard mark. Hall, who almost exclusively ran deep routes during his first three college seasons, contributed in a variety of ways, getting open on slants, making defenders miss on screen passes and burning past single coverage, like he did on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lock in the third quarter. Hall said he took offense to the fact that Wyoming rarely double-covered him after his big game last week. He made the Cowboys — as well as critics who have pigeonholed him as exclusively a deep threat — look foolish.
“The myth of ‘I can’t run routes’ is kind of gone,” Hall said. “Because I can. And I’m glad that this game they showed something different so we could show those plays.”
So far this season, opponents haven’t had an answer for the combination of a motivated Hall and a more comfortable Lock. Odom believes Lock’s newfound personality will benefit his play going forward.
“It’s hard when you’re not able to be yourself, and that’s maybe a little bit what he’s lived with (the past three years),” Odom said. “But now you see who Drew is, and he’s done a heck of a job, and he understands what we need him to do each week, and he’s thriving on it.”
Confusion reigns on failed PAT
There weren’t many moments of suspense during Saturday’s game, but one play during the second quarter resulted in widespread pandemonium.
Missouri had just scored its second touchdown of the game, and as the kicking unit trotted onto the field to attempt the PAT, fireworks shot off in celebration of the touchdown produced a cloud of smoke that shrouded the field — to the point that even those on the Missouri sideline said they couldn’t see what was happening on the field.
Apparently, holder Corey Fatony mishandled the snap, and so he picked the ball up and ran toward the right sideline. Kicker Tucker McCann tried to alert an eligible receiver to run a route by yelling “fire, fire.” No one did, so Fatony tried to run the ball, and somehow, beneath the cloud of smoke that still covered the field, Wyoming came up with the football.
The Cowboys used a series of backwards passes to advance the ball downfield in hopes of scoring two points, and after the ball was kicked around for a spell and, at one point, illegally thrown forward by the Cowboys, the play finally ended around midfield.
Even Missouri players and coaches expressed confusion about what all unfolded on the play.
“I tried to get a block for Corey, and I saw them trying to do the laterals so I tried to just get in the back of everyone and was trying to play the safety,” McCann said. “... I think (Fatony) juked one guy. At least that's what he said.”
“I still don’t really know what happened,” Odom said. “I look forward to seeing it on video because I couldn’t see through the smoke.”
Odom upset with penalties
One result of the chaotic PAT attempt: Missouri was penalized for a sideline warning because Odom ran onto the field. It was one of eight penalties incurred by the Tigers, which Odom said after the game was “way too many.” Since he was at fault for one of the fouls, Odom said he’ll face the same punishment as players who commit penalties; he’ll do “up-downs” after tomorrow’s practice.
“I lost a little bit of focus on that myself,” Odom said.
More damaging for Missouri than Odom’s sideline warning was a targeting call on linebacker Brandon Lee. Lee was ejected from the game as a result of the call, which occurred when he tackled Wyoming running back Jevon Bigelow in the second half. He’ll have to sit out the first half of the Tigers’ matchup against Purdue next week as well.
Odom called the penalty “the right call.” Fellow linebacker Terez Hall disagreed.
“We play football,” Hall said. “That happens from time to time. But I didn’t think that was a targeting. He’s just trying to finish on the ball-carrier.”