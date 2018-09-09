Drew Lock felt the Missouri offense needed a spark. The Tigers had made it into Wyoming territory on each of its first six drives but had only produced 10 points, and Lock said he and the rest of the unit had “had enough” of coming up short of the end zone. When Lock couldn’t find an open receiver on third down, tucked the ball, broke a tackle from a Wyoming defender, scrambled to his left and lowered his shoulder to knock another defender backward, he saw the opportunity to provide that spark. Lock had just ran for eight yards on third-and-seven, and as he stood up, he stared down at the Wyoming defender laying on the ground beneath him. He yelled a few words in the defender’s direction. Lock believes the play got the rest of the offense fired up after its underwhelming start. A few plays later, he found Albert Okwuegbunam in the end zone to extend the Tigers’ lead to 16-0. Missouri went on to score touchdowns on its next three possessions as well en route to a 40-13 blowout of the Cowboys. “We hadn’t been playing up to our standard as far as finishing drives, so I needed to kind of poke the bear,” Lock said with a smile. “I needed to poke us, like get our offense rolling, get a little fire, get a little juice behind us, and if it takes me talking some smack, I’m going to do it to get us all fired up.”

Drew Lock showed off his rushing ability and his personality in Missouri's win over Wyoming. Jordan Kodner

Lock proved Saturday that the Heisman hype surrounding him during the preseason was warranted, as he carved up a Wyoming defense that ranked 13th nationally against the pass last season for 398 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He revealed a knack for rushing the ball, totaling 51 yards and another score on the ground. But more than that, he showed a previously hidden side of his personality. Lock admitted that, during his first three seasons at Missouri, he probably would have just jogged back to the line of scrimmage after knocking over a defender, rather than standing over him and talking smack. But he’s acted different throughout the offseason — more vocal when speaking to his teammates during practice, for instance, and less guarded when speaking to media members. The smack talk is part of that personality. Head coach Barry Odom said Lock is simply being himself. “He’s in a position because of the work that he put in that can be himself,” Odom said. “He’s comfortable and confident in the job that he’s done.” Running back Damarea Crockett enjoys seeing the smack-talking side of Lock. He said the jawing had the intended effect on the offense. “Everybody's looking at each other like, 'Oh my gosh did Drew just do that?'” Crockett said. “Yeah, he's nasty. “He's got some swag to him now. I feel like it's contagious to the rest of the team because he's the quarterback.” Lock attributed the change in personality to his comfort level with the offense, in particular new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Lock said he’s confident in the plays Dooley has installed and his ability to orchestrate them, and that allows him to “just play the game that I grew up loving.” That confidence in the offense was on display during another key play, which actually preceded Lock’s third-down scramble. On the previous drive, with Missouri leading just 3-0 and pinned inside its own 10-yard line, Dooley called for a unique formation. Wide receiver Emanuel Hall lined up in the slot rather than out wide, where he’s usually positioned. Wyoming matched a linebacker up with Hall, as Lock anticipated. Before the snap, he knew where to throw the ball. Hall ran downfield, angling toward the sideline, and Lock floated a pass in his direction. Just before the ball arrived, Hall stopped, turned and caught it in front of his back shoulder for a 36-yard gain. Both Odom and Lock described the play as “huge” for the offense’s momentum. Lock credits Dooley for its success. “You better be on your P’s and Q’s against us, because we’re going to put you in some uncomfortable situations with some matchups, and that was one of those instances where the matchup came into play,” he said.

Emanuel Hall topped 170 receiving yards for the second consecutive game. Jordan Kodner