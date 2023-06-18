Mizzou’s had a bustling offseason, seeing four fifth-year seniors depart the team along with two players who exited through the transfer portal and another two who will look to begin their pro careers. Head coach Dennis Gates already had three top-150 freshmen and the No. 3-ranked junior college prospect committed to join the team next season, but added another five transfers to reload for next year. The transfers that Gates brought in should make an immediate impact and help the Tigers remain competitive in one of the toughest conferences in all of college basketball. EvanMiya.com has Missouri’s transfer class ranked sixth among all NCAA Division I teams. But Mizzou isn’t the only SEC school that did well in the portal this year. Here’s a quick look across the league at other teams’ transfer classes and how much of a difference they could make:

Florida Gators

BRINGING IN: Walter Clayton Jr. (Iona), Micah Handlogten (Marshall), E.J. Jarvis (Yale), Zyon Pullin (UC Riverside), Julian Rishwain (San Francisco), Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall) CLASS RANKING (according to EvanMiya.com): No. 1 After graduating an All-SEC caliber big man in Colin Castleton, head coach Todd Golden is looking to reshape the roster around Will Richard and Riley Kugel, both of whom were underclassmen this past year. Golden brought in well-established veterans from the mid-major ranks to help him to do it, with just two freshmen signed to Florida’s 2023 class. Clayton and Pullin both averaged upwards of 16 points per game and shot above 39% from deep at their respective schools last year and should provide stability at the Gators’ guard spots. Clayton specifically ranked second in the country shooting 95.1% from the free throw line and was also in the top 100 in steal percentage according to KenPom. Rishwain hasn’t been extremely impactful throughout his career, but already has experience playing for Golden while they were at San Francisco and should be familiar with the system. Jarvis, Samuel and Handlogten will give Florida a lot of depth in the frontcourt. Jarvis displayed elite rim protection, blocking 8.7% of opponents’ 2-point attempts, and exhibited some good touch from long range on limited attempts. Samuel had solid block and steal rates and could also give the Gators an edge on the offensive glass, securing 10.9% of available offensive rebounds. Handlogten may be more of a long-term play with three years of eligibility left but put up a promising 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a freshman in the Sun Belt.

LSU Tigers

BRINGING IN: Will Baker (Nevada), Daimion Collins (Kentucky), Jalen Cook (Tulane), Hunter Dean (George Washington), Carlos Stewart (Santa Clara), Jordan Wright (Vanderbilt) CLASS RANKING (according to EvanMiya.com): No. 3 Head coach Matt McMahon isn’t necessarily starting from scratch, but is looking to have a big bounce-back year after going just 2-16 in SEC play. LSU lost its leading scorer in K.J. Williams, but does return an established starter in Derek Fountain and two sophomores who were highly rated out of high school in Jalen Reed and Tyrell Ward. Collins was the No. 19-ranked recruit in the Class of 2021 but barely saw the floor at Kentucky, averaging 7.7 minutes per game for his career and will be looking for an expanded role with the Tigers. Baker will slot in as the team’s starting center, averaging 13.2 points with extremely efficient shooting percentages inside the arc and out. Dean will likely back him up and provide a bit more of a physical presence off the bench. Cook, who was a member of LSU’s roster in 2020-21, returns to the school after lighting it up in the AAC the past two years, averaging 18.9 points per game. The Tigers will ask him to be their lead guard after putting up a top-100 assist rate and averaging 19.9 points per game. Stewart should add another scoring punch in the backcourt, shooting 40.3% from long range. Wright is a below-average shooter but supplies staunch defense with the versatility to switch across multiple positions.

Ole Miss Rebels

BRINGING IN: Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Allen Flanigan (Auburn), Brandon Murray (Georgetown), Jaylen Murray (St. Peter’s), Austin Nunes (Arizona State), Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 4 Like LSU, Ole Miss is hoping to make a move out of the cellar of the conference and may have the pieces to do it. Head coach Chris Beard managed to retain the team’s top two players in Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield, its highest-rated incoming freshman in Rashaud Marshall and bring in a strong crop of transfers to boost the Rebels’ floor. Cisse and Brandon Murray are two of the biggest question marks on the roster as both will need waivers from the NCAA to play this upcoming season after already using their one-time transfer exception. Cisse is one of the nation’s best interior defenders, pulling down 28.1% of available defensive rebounds and swatting his way to a 9.8 block percentage. Brandon Murray provides value on both ends with the ability to create his own shot and score from all three levels as well as using his size to his advantage on defense. Beard made clear contingency plans in case one or both players have to redshirt the year: Sharp has led the NCAA in blocks per game in each of the past two seasons, averaging 4.4 for his career. And Flanigan is a seasoned SEC veteran who shouldn’t have any issues soaking up minutes on the wing. Jaylen Murray and Nunez round out Beard’s backcourt behind Murrell. Though he’s on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, Jaylen Murray was productive for the Peacocks last year, averaging 12.5 points per game. Nunez, the No. 57-ranked member of the Class of 2022, didn’t see a big role as a freshman with the Sun Devils but could end up being Murrell’s successor.

Arkansas Razorbacks

BRINGING IN: Khalif Battle (Temple), Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), El Ellis (Louisville), Tramon Mark (Houston), Keyon Menifield (Washington) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 15 Bringing in the No. 2 recruiting class in 2022 came at a cost, with Arkansas’ three highest-rated freshmen all declared for the NBA draft along with the team’s leading scorer, Ricky Council IV. The team did retain Davonte Davis after he initially entered the draft pool and Trevon Brazile, who will hopefully be healthy heading into next year after tearing his ACL. Still, head coach Eric Musselman hasn’t wasted any time retooling the roster, picking up two four-star freshmen in this year’s signing class and a handful of impactful transfers. Ellis was one of the few bright spots at Louisville this past season, leading the team with 17.7 points per game and ranking in the top 100 in the country with a 30.8 assist rate. Ellis’ shooting percentages were below average, but could improve with a stronger supporting cast around him. Mark and Battle could be just that for him on the wings. Mark started all 37 games for a Houston team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, averaging 10.1 points per game and filling in well next to a strong lead guard in Marcus Sasser. Battle put up 17.9 points per game in the same conference and shot a sturdy 35.0% from the 3-point line on 8.1 attempts per game. Menifield had an encouraging rookie season, taking over as Washington’s starting point guard at the start of Pac-12 play and finishing the year with 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’ll have to play behind some upperclassmen at Arkansas this year, but could develop into Musselman’s lead guard soon. Davenport should give the Razorbacks depth in the frontcourt and some spacing at the forward spot as a career 34.7% 3-point shooter.

Georgia Bulldogs

BRINGING IN: Jalen Deloach (VCU), R.J. Melendez (Illinois), R.J. Sunahara (Nova Southeastern), Russel Tchewa (USF), Noah Thomasson (Niagara) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 36 Head coach Mike White went with a more balanced approach this offseason after graduating leading scorer Terry Roberts and losing three players, including Kario Oquendo, to the transfer portal. In addition to bringing in the No. 16-ranked 2023 signing class, White scooped up a few transfers to mix in some experience for the Bulldogs. Georgia will rely heavily on Thomasson for his offensive production after he put up 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Purple Eagles. The 6-foot-3 guard nailed 52.7% of his 2s, 37.0% of his 3s, accounted for 25.0% of Niagara’s assists while he was on the floor and drew 4.6 fouls per 40 minutes — though, he only made 66.4% of his free throws. The Bulldogs should feature a lot more size as well, with Tchewa anchoring the center spot. The 7-foot, 280-pound big man ranked in the top 300 among all D1 players in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage and also shot 60.6% from the field, all but one of his shots coming inside the arc. Sunahara, who led Nova Southeastern to the NCAA Division II national title and was named the D2 Player of the Year averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 boards, 2.5 assists 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks, could be a wildcard if his production translates to the SEC level. Deloach and Melendez round out the frontcourt as juniors who could develop beyond their previous roles with two seasons of eligibility left.

Alabama Crimson Tide

BRINGING IN: Aaron Estrada (Hofstra), Grant Nelson (North Dakota State), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 43 Alabama is another team that got hit hard by early entrants in the NBA Draft with Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako all turning pro. The team also saw Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett, who combined to start 31 games, transfer to Arizona and Michigan, respectively. But with Jahvon Quinerly and Mark Sears still around to hold down the guard spots, underclassmen who haven’t gotten a real opportunity yet and the No. 19-ranked 2023 signing class coming in, head coach Nate Oats didn’t feel the need to tap into the transfer portal too much. Nelson is one of the biggest “gets” of the transfer season, initially declaring for the NBA draft after averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game for the Bison. He eventually chose to return to school and will now be tasked with replicating both Miller’s offensive output and Bediako’s defensive influence. Despite being 6-foot-11, Nelson possesses a lot of the ball-handling and playmaking skills that are usually reserved for guards. He’s a willing shooter from long-range, though not always an efficient one, making 30.7% of his tries from deep for his career. Nelson also does all the things you’d expect from a typical big, securing rebounds, protecting the rim with a 5.5 blocking percentage and showing good touch in the pain, sinking 60.1% of his 2s. Estrada and Wrightsell give the Crimson Tide one of the deepest backcourts in the league. Estrada was one of the most prolific scorers in the Colonial Athletic Association, posting 20.2 points with plus shoot percentages to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Wrightsell is coming off a breakout year with the Titans in which he scored 16.3 points per game, shooting 38.3 from outside, and averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

South Carolina Gamecocks

BRINGING IN: Stephen Clark (The Citadel), Ta’Lon Cooper (Minnesota), B.J. Mack (Wofford), Myles Stute (Vanderbilt) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 65 South Carolina wasn’t able to capitalize on G.G. Jackson’s lone college season and has pivoted away from trying to construct a roster around a one-and-done prospect. Head coach Lamont Paris saw a handful of players transfer away from the Gamecocks but brought an important one back in Meechie Johnson, the team’s second-leading scorer. Johnson is one of six returners who’ll be joined by a trio of incoming freshmen as well as a transfer class that Paris hopes will upgrade the roster. The team went hard after forwards, looking to bolster the frontcourt. Clark and Mack were both the leading scorers on their previous teams, Clark putting up 16.3 points per game and Mack averaging 16.6. Clark ranked in the top 100 in the country blocking 6.3% of opponents’ 2-pointers but was a tad inefficient in shooting the ball. Mack was a little better on the offensive end, making 59.4% of his 2-pointers, 34.0% of his triples and 81.2 % of his free throws. Stute filled an important role as a 3-and-D player for a Vanderbilt team that reach the SEC tournament quarterfinals, sinking 36.1% of his treys and guarding multiple positions. Cooper was the lone backcourt pickup and should provide a level of playmaking that the Gamecocks didn’t have last year. Playing for the Golden Gophers, Cooper notched 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The Roebuck, S.C. native ranked 13th in the nation with a 35.8 assist rate and has good accuracy from outside, connecting on 37.8% of his 3-pointers.

Tennessee Volunteers

BRINGING IN: Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate), Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado), Chris Ledlum (Harvard) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 75 Tennesee took some big blows in the offseason with Olivier Nkamhoua heading to Michigan and Julian Phillips declaring for the draft. But the Volunteers hung onto many of the pieces that helped them reach the Sweet 16, keeping Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Jonas Aidoo and Zakai Zeigler — who will hopefully work his way back from a torn ACL in time for the upcoming season. Head coach Rick Barnes also signed the No. 17-ranked 2023 class, which allowed him to be selective in who he added through the portal. Gainey gives Barnes some insurance in the backcourt in case Zeigler has to miss a significant part of the year recovering from his injury. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a sophomore. Gainey saw his shooting percentages drop as his number of attempts went up, but should see those improve in a lesser role with the Volunteers. He also boasts a 3.4 steal percentage, which ranks in the top 100 in the nation. Knecht and Ledlum should help build the team’s wing depth back up. Knecht emerged as a high-volume shooter at Northern Colorado last season, canning 38.1% of his 3s on 6.3 attempts per game, helping him average 20.2 points. He also proved to be an asset on the glass, pulling down 7.2 rebounds a game. Ledlum was Harvard’s go-to option on offense, posting 18.8 points per game, though he was much better inside the arc, where he shot 55.8%, than he was outside of it, where he shot just 30.2%. Ledlum is also a ferocious defender and rebounder, blocking 4.3% of opponents’ 2-pointer, swiping a steal on 3.4% of possessions, grabbing 9.6% of available offensive rebounds and 22.3% of defensive rebounds.

Vanderbilt Commodores

BRINGING IN: Tasos Kamateros (South Dakota), Ven-Allen Lubin (Notre Dame), Evan Taylor (Lehigh) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 84 Going into his fifth season as head coach at Vanderbilt, Jerry Stackhouse is looking to make it to his first NCAA tournament. The Commodores graduated their leading scorer in Liam Robbins and also saw six players exit via the transfer portal but managed to retain Tyrin Lawrence, who proved he was capable of carrying the team after Robbins injured his leg late in the season. Stackhouse is banking on some of his other young returners to take on bigger roles and a signing class that ranks eighth in the SEC. But he also dug through the transfer portal more than he has historically to build on Vandy’s strong end of the season in which it went 12-3. While there likely isn’t one player who can make up the production of Robbins, Kamateros and Lubin could combine to make up for it in the aggregate. Kamateros will bring experience as a long-time starter for the Coyotes and provide ample spacing for the Commodores as a 40.1% shooter from long range on 4.6 attempts per game. Lubin could have a lot of upside as the former No. 49-ranked member of the Class of 2022. He saw significant playing time as a freshman for the Fighting Irish, posting 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game. His work inside was impressive despite coming off the bench, snapping up 10.8% of available offensive rebounds and making 62.5% of his 2-pointers on one end and pulling down 19.5% of available defensive rebounds and blocking 5.1% of opponents’ 2s on the other. Taylor seems like a candidate to step into Myles Stute’s previous role as a sharpshooter, connecting on 40.8% of his shots from distance. Taylor rebounds well for his position, averaging 6.5 last year, and his ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands should be a good complement next to Lawrence.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

BRINGING IN: Jimmy Bell (West Virginia), Andrew Taylor (Marshall) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 95 After reaching the Big Dance despite being the worst shooting team in the country, the Bulldogs are doubling down on what made them successful last year: feeding All-SEC big man Tolu Smith. Head coach Chris Jans is bringing back his entire starting five and is bringing in a signing class of five freshmen and two junior college prospects while only losing three players to the transfer portal. Both of the portal additions should supply MSU with a little more depth. Taylor alone will keep the team from repeating as the worst shooting team in the country and should provide a zap of energy from the perimeter. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts per game. He likely won’t be hoisting 19.0 shots a game like he was last season, but his gravity as a shooter should only provide Smith more room to operate on the block. Bell is a vacuum on the glass, securing 15.8% of available offensive rebounds, which ranked 11th in the NCAA, and 18.9% of available defensive rebounds, which ranked in the top 200. He’ll likely be backing up Smith and will be the team’s insurance in case of injury, but could also find his way into lineups alongside Smith if he can consistently knock down mid-range shots, as he’s said he wants to do.

Texas A&M Aggies

BRINGING IN: Jace Carter (Illinois Chicago), Eli Lawrence (Middle Tennessee State) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 121 Like Mississippi State, the Aggies didn’t have very much work to do this offseason because of how well they kept their core together. While senior forward Dexter Dennis graduated, head coach Buzz Williams hung onto the rest of his starting lineup, which led Texas A&M to its first NCAA tournament in five years. The team did lose four of its players to the transfer portal but with two freshmen signed to its 2023 class, there weren’t many holes to fill. Williams sought out transfers who fit the Aggies’ identity — grizzly defenders who crash crash the boards. Carter secured 7.0 per game despite only being 6-foot-5 and picked up a steal on 2.9% of possessions. He struggled with his outside shot, his accuracy dropping from 38.2% as a freshman to 30.1% as a sophomore as his number of attempts more than doubled, but could see it return to form in a lesser role. He also made up for it by getting to the rim, making 59.3% of his 2-pointers and getting to the free throw line at a high rate, where he sank 69.7% of his foul shots. Lawrence will give Texas A&M even more depth on the wing after averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Blue Raiders. Lawrence has also improved as a shooter every year of his career, peaking at 34.0% on 4.9 attempts per game last season.

Auburn Tigers

BRINGING IN: Chaney Johnson (Alabama-Huntsville), Denver Jones (Florida International) CLASS RANKING (per EvanMiya.com): No. 208 Bruce Pearl lost some key pieces of his rotation, with Wendell Green Jr. declaring for the NBA Draft and three other players, including Allen Flanigan, transferring away. It seems Pearl didn’t necessarily feel the need to add too many names through the portal, though with a top-30 ranked freshman and a top-15 ranked junior college prospect signed to this year’s class. The Tigers did make a splash by picking up Jones, however, who was considered one of the top transfers available. The 6-foot-4 guard became FIU’s lone All-Conference USA First Team selection in program history after averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals. Jones is an efficient bucket-getter — while he didn’t become an official member of the 50/40/90 club, he came awfully close making 47.8% of his field goals, 37.1% of his 3s and 84.5% of his free throws. He was also active on defense, registering a steal on 3.0% of possessions. He should be able to make up for what Auburn lost from Green. Johnson is coming in from the D2 ranks, where he posted 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. While he had a down year shooting-wise last season, he’s connected on 37.2% of his treys for his career. Johnson also has size that allows him to switch across multiple positions on defense at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, which should help him get on the floor as part of Auburn’s wing depth.

Kentucky Wildcats