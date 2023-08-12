Five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri will announce his commitment on Aug. 14, with Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee making his top five. In today's Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for the program that they cover and then national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove issues his verdict as to where he sees Nwaneri ending up.

GEORGIA

Georgia has done a great job of building a relationship with Nwaneri this year. Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has forged a strong bond with Nwaneri, a huge reason why the Bulldogs are in this race. Georgia can also sell recent NFL development at Nwaneri’s position, starting with 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. If Nwaneri is to choose Georgia, that combination of relationships and long-term development will be the biggest reasons why. - Jedd May, UGASports.com

*****

MISSOURI

Missouri has two main chips it can play with Nwaneri. First of all the chance to play in his home state within two hours of his home where his parents can see every home game he plays without even needing a hotel room. They will absolutely play up the hometown hero angle as much as possible. Second, Mizzou can offer NIL opportunities that are equal to or better than any of the competition and due to new state laws that go into effect August 28 he can start receiving NIL money as early as September 1. The combination of those things, along with Eli Drinkwitz selling Nwaneri on being one of the guys that takes Mizzou football up a level is what they’ll bank on heading into Monday night. - Gabe DeArmond, PowerMizzou.com

*****

OKLAHOMA

For Oklahoma, it starts and ends with relationships. The five-star defensive end has stated that his best relationships with college coaches are with OU’s defensive end coach Miguel Chavis and defensive line coach Todd Bates. Oklahoma also has the relationships on the player side of things as his former high school teammate Cayden Green and good friend PJ Adebawore are both freshmen on the Sooners' roster. It doesn’t end there, though. He also has 2025 teammates that are either committed to Oklahoma (Ka’Mori Moore) or leaning heavily toward the Sooners (Isaiah Mozee). Add that Nwaneri's high school head coach, Jamar Mozee, is a former Sooners running back and you see how heavy things are on the OU front and relationship wise. Finally, Nwaneri has visited OU more than almost any other program, and the NIL part of the recruitment with the Sooners has been more than competitive, with Oklahoma willing to play ball there. So if all that truly is the case, it’s hard to not see the Sooners at or near the top, with Mizzou, as we close in on Nwaneri’s Aug. 14 commitment date. - Brandon Drumm, OUInsider.com

*****

OREGON

Oregon being able to get Nwaneri on a visit for the Saturday Night Live camp a couple weeks ago was a big step in the right direction for the Ducks. He’s exactly the type of prospect Dan Lanning’s program is missing right now to really send the 2024 class over the top. Since Lanning came to Eugene, the Ducks have been active in recruiting their head coach’s home state, and adding another Missouri-based commitment would be a big deal for the staff. Still, going into that unofficial visit to Oregon, the program remained lower on the list of contenders. All indications are that the visit went well, and the NIL component at a school like Oregon certainly makes for a compelling option. However, it just doesn’t feel like the Ducks have enough positives in their favor to beat out the likes of Oklahoma or in-state Missouri at this stage despite being among his final group. - Matt Moreno, DuckSportsAuthority.com

*****

TENNESSEE

This is a recruitment that has swayed among a few schools and, at times, been very quiet, but it has also been very intriguing. As of now, it seems that Missouri and Oklahoma may be the front-runners, or at least two of the favorites, but don't count the Vols completely out — not just yet anyhow. Tennessee offered the five-star defensive lineman in October of 2022 and has been able to entertain the Missouri native multiple times as he has taken visits to Rocky Top three times this calendar year — with one trip being an official visit. The relationship has been solid and mutual all the way through and, with Rodney Garner on the trail, the Vols have to feel somewhat good about their chances. - Dale Dowden, VolReport.com

*****

THE VERDICT