Earlier in the offseason we previewed what a possible schedule would look like for Missouri in 2024 and 2025 when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference next year. In that article, we briefly touched on the teams that would likely make Mizzou’s three permanent opponents in the 3-6 model schedule. In the 3-6 model, teams would have three conference opponents that play every year while the other six conference games would be made up of the other 12 teams on a rotating basis. This also means just three non-conference games instead of four. Here, we will expand on the previous article and give a more detailed case as to why Missouri-Arkansas should continue to be a permanent rivalry.

Historical context, fan engagement and geography

In a historical context, this is one of the fresher rivalries with just 10 games being played since Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. On one hand, if Mizzou and Arkansas ended up not being a permanent rivalry it would probably sting both fan bases for a little while, especially as they continue to buy into the rivalry as time passes. On the other hand, this rivalry being discontinued wouldn't be the same as if Alabama-Auburn was discontinued. The former rivalry doesn't have the historical cache in its favor like the latter, and fans would be able to gravitate toward whatever the new rivalry is for their teams more easily. Now, considering this was a manufactured rivalry by the SEC and represents Mizzou's first true rival since joining the conference, it's almost certain that these teams will keep the "Battle Line Rivalry" going. As previously mentioned the rivalry is building momentum with the fan bases with bad blood between the schools rising in not just football but in basketball. Forward Trevon Brazile transferred to Arkansas this past offseason and only played nine games due to a torn ACL. An injury he suffered in early December. That didn't stop the 6-10 forward from taking a slight jab at his former school before the teams' Jan. 7 matchup at Mizzou arena.

If a football rivalry can translate to other sports then that means both fan bases care about the rivalry. More recently on the football side of things, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat transferred to Arkansas after spending four seasons in Columbia. A place that Jeffcoat said he likes much less than his new home.

In December 2019, Arkansas hired Barry Odom to be its defensive coordinator not even three weeks after he had been fired after four seasons (2016-19) as Mizzou's head coach. A position he would hold until this past December when he decided to take the head coaching position at UNLV. What the schools lack in historical context doesn't show up when it comes to how the fan bases feel about each other, especially when players and coaches join the opposing program. Lastly, the schools are fairly close with just 221 miles separating them which is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive. Meaning not only is it driveable but depending on when kickoff is, fans of whoever the road team is could possibly make the trip and return home all in one day. A rivalry is that much better when fans of both programs can attend both home and road contests.

Competitiveness and key performances

In this series, Missouri holds a 10-4 lead all-time and an 8-2 lead since joining the conference, but six of the 10 games have been decided by 10 points or less with five of the games being one-score games. So, there’s a competitive balance to the rivalry despite the Tigers coming out on top more times than not. Another part of what makes rivalries great is the stakes and who shows up most when it matters the most. Last season, Missouri needed to beat the Razorbacks in the regular-season finale if it wanted to finish the season 6-6 and clinch a berth in a bowl game and it did that with a 29-27 win. Quarterback Brady Cook had one of his better games of the season (versus a Power 5 opponent) when he completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. He also had 18 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks would record seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown while Missouri running back Tyler Badie would rush for 219 yards and a touchdown on 41 attempts in a 34-17 Razorbacks win. In 2020, the most high-scoring affair of the series, Missouri outscored Arkansas 27-15 in the fourth quarter to win 50-48. Mizzou running back Larry Rountree III rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 32 of 49 passes (65%) for 380 yards. Four different receivers had five or more catches for 45 yards or more with Keke Chism leading the way with six receptions for 113 yards. Kicker Harrison Mevis converted all five of his field goal attempts with a long of 51 and all five of his extra points. Meanwhile, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. His primary target, Burks, hauled in 10 of those passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Running back Trelon Smith rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

In 2017, Mizzou pulled out a 48-45 win to end its regular season on a six-game winning streak after kicker Tucker McCann converted a 19-yard field goal. During that contest, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock would complete 25 of 42 passes for 448 yards five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore would record 10 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown while fellow receiver Emanuel Hall would record two catches for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would record five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Marcell Frazier racked up eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three bat downs. Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen led the way for his squad completing 14 of 29 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while running back David Williams had 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 carries. Lastly, the 2014 game which was the first game in the series since Mizzou joined the SEC was probably the game with the most at stake to date. Missouri entered the game at 10-2 with the SEC East division title as well as a trip to the SEC Championship game on the line with a win. Arkansas entered at 6-5 but was looking to play spoiler for the third week in a row after beating No. 20 LSU 17-0 and No. 8 Ole Miss 30-0 in the two prior games. Running back Marcus Murphy would score from 12 yards out and Missouri was able to hold on for a 21-14 win to clinch the SEC East and head to the SEC title game for the second straight season.

Verdict

In short, the teams' pre-existing rivalry, fan engagement, proximity to each other and competitive balance is the reasoning behind why this should be a rivalry that continues in a 3-6 model schedule. Below, is a five-star rating system based on historical context, fan engagement and geography and competitiveness. Historical context: 2 out of 5 Fan engagement and geography: 4.5 out of 5 Competitiveness: 4 out of 5 Overall: 3.5 stars out of 5