Matchup Preview: Mizzou at Georgia

Missouri pulled out its first win of the season against an SEC opponent last week at Vanderbilt. This Saturday, the Tigers are back on the road, and the test gets quite a bit tougher. As of this writing, Missouri is a 39.5-point underdog at No. 1 Georgia in Athens. That's the largest spread in favor of a Tiger opponent since the school joined the SEC in 2012 and the second-largest in school history. That illustrates the challenge Eli Drinkwitz and his team will face. Georgia is undefeated, having won its past eight games by an average of 30.4 points per game, and sports the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. Missouri will try to move the ball against that defense with a first-time starting quarterback, as Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Friday morning that Connor Bazelak will miss the game due to injury. But even though the odds of pulling an upset might seem slim, Drinkwitz went out of his way this week to say that his team has no intention of backing down from the challenge. During his Tuesday press conference, Drinkwitz said he's "excited as crap" to face the Bulldogs. "Part of the reason that I chose to move on from Appalachian State to go to Mizzou was to come coach in the SEC, which is to test yourself against the best as a competitor," Drinkwitz said. "That’s what you want. See where you’re at, man. Why else would you do it? I don’t want to live life in the shadows. Go out and see what we got. Take our best shot. Let the chips fall where they may." Here's everything you need to know to get set for the matchup between Georgia and Missouri.

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri are a 39.5-point underdog against No. 1 Georgia in Athens. (D. Medley/USA Today)

Kickoff Information

Time: 11 a.m. Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Draya Carter) Spread: Georgia -39.5 Series history: Georgia leads 9-1 Last Meeting: Georgia won 49-14 last season

By the Numbers

2021 Offensive Statistics Missouri Georgia 34.8 Points/game 37.9 454.0 Total yards/game 420.9 279.5 Passing yards/game 227.9 174.5 Rushing yards/game 193.0

2021 Defensive Statistics Missouri Georgia 36.0 Points/game 6.6 475.6 Total yards/game 224.9 191.8 Passing yards/game 149.3 283.9 Rushing yards/game 75.6

Mizzou Injury Report

* Out: QB Connor Bazelak CB Ish Burdine DB Shawn Robinson DE Johnny Walker

Inside the Matchups

When Missouri has the ball: Georgia's defense might not just be the best in the country this season, but the best college football has seen in the past decade. Throw in the hostile environment, and whichever Missouri quarterback makes his first career start will have his hands full. Drinkwitz turned to Tyler Macon to replace Bazelak against Vanderbilt, but he was quick to say after the game that the decision was "situational." Thamel reported that both Macon and redshirt freshman Brady Cook will see action against Georgia. Regardless of which is behind center, the objective will likely be to get the ball to Tyler Badie in as many ways as possible. Badie continued his stellar season by racking up 294 total yards on 39 touches against Vanderbilt. He now leads the nation with three 200-yard rushing performances on the year, as well as with nine runs of 30 yards or more. Missouri will hope he can break some of those big plays against Georgia, because the Bulldogs have not allowed many opponents to sustain drives this season. The problem is Georgia's defense has been stout against the run, while Missouri has not run the ball well against better competition. In the Tigers' four losses this season, they have averaged 91 yards per game on the ground, compared to 258 during the four wins. That's not just a product of favorable game scripts, either; the offense is averaging 6.8 yards per rush during wins and 3.4 yards per rush during losses. Anchored by nose tackle Jordan Davis, who has emerged as a candidate to be the first pick in the NFL Draft and even generated some Heisman hype, as well as linebackers Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall, look for Georgia's defense to make a point of stopping Badie. When Missouri does drop back to pass, the top priority will be protecting whoever is behind center. Georgia has racked up 20 sacks on the season. Drinkwitz noted this week that the Bulldogs do a good job of "simulated pressure," which often confuses opposing quarterbacks and forces them to make rushed, errant throws. Georgia has intercepted 10 passes on the season and returned three of those picks for touchdowns. ADVANTAGE: Georgia When Georgia has the ball: Georgia's defense has been so good that the fact that the Bulldogs have been without starting quarterback JT Daniels since September hasn't been much of a story. Daniels left the Bulldogs' third game of the season with a lat muscle injury and hasn't played since. Stetson Bennet IV has taken his place behind center and has been solid. Bennet has completed two-third of his passes, averaged an impressive 11.5 yards per attempt and thrown 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions. Daniels has reportedly returned to practice, but it's unclear whether he has a chance to suit up against Missouri. Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said it doesn't matter who starts behind center for Georgia. That's because the Bulldogs have run the ball so effectively this season. Georgia has three running backs averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry on the season. Zamir White has been the lead back. He has 505 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. James Cook serves as a change-of-pace option. In addition to averaging 6.0 yards per carry on the ground, Cook has caught 13 passes for 68 yards and two scores. As an offense, Georgia has averaged 4.93 yards per rush and runs the ball on 67.2 percent of its snaps. That could be problematic for a Missouri defense that ranks dead last nationally against the run, allowing opposing offenses an average of 283.9 yards per game on the ground and 6.2 yards per carry. ADVANTAGE: Georgia Special teams The one phase in which Missouri could have an edge against Georgia is special teams. Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis earned SEC special teams player of the week honors last week after continuing his perfect season. Mevis has converted all 11 of his field goal attempts, including three kicks of beyond 50 yards, and all 35 extra points. In addition, kickoff man Sean Koetting is tied for the national lead in touchbacks per game. Erik Link's unit has made a few big plays outside the kicking game, as well. Last week, Missouri blocked a Vanderbilt punt, its second blocked kick of the season. The Tigers blocked a Georgia punt last year. Kickoff return man Kris Abrams-Draine has also returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season. Georgia has been solid but unspectacular in the return game. Bulldog kicker Jack Podlesny has made 75 percent of his field goal attempts (12-16) on the season and missed an extra point. The one special teams aspect where Georgia will have a slight edge is in the punting game. Jake Camarda ranks 20th nationally in punting, averaging 45.9 yards per boot. He ranked in the top 10 nationally each of the past two seasons. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis hasn't missed a kick this season. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Missouri's keys to the game

1. Find a way to slow down the run. The game plan against Georgia's offense is fairly apparent: stop the run and make Bennett beat you with his arm. Bennett has not been immune to mistakes when forced to throw the ball. He threw two interceptions against Florida last week and threw three against Alabama last season in the only game he's ever attempted 30 or more passes. The problem for Georgia's opponents is it's been difficult to slow down the Bulldog ground game. That might be next to impossible for Missouri, which has allowed an average of 335 yards per game on the ground to conference foes. But if the Tigers are going to have any chance, they can't simply let Georgia hand the ball off every play and march down the field. 2. Manufacture big plays. As noted above, sustaining drives has been nearly impossible for Georgia opponents. The Bulldogs are still statistically impressive in terms of yardage and first downs allowed, ranking second nationally in both categories, but their scoring defense is off the charts. No team has finished a season allowing opponents to average fewer than 10 points per game since 2011 Alabama. Georgia is currently way below that mark at 6.6 points per game. The Bulldogs also lead the nation in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 57.1 percent of red zone possessions and surrendering touchdowns just 28.6 percent of trips inside the 20. Missouri needs to find a way to pick up points on big plays, whether they come from Badie breaking a big run or a deep pass or a special teams score, because if the Tigers try to put together drives that last 10-plus plays, eventually Davis and the rest of Georgia's defense are going to make a play. 3. Don't play to avoid a blowout. Drinkwitz got some heat for a few decisions during Missouri's loss to Texas A&M earlier this season. Namely, he opted to let the game clock run out while possessing the ball and trailing by three touchdowns at the end of the first half, and he twice punted from Aggie territory during the third quarter. Drinkwitz needs to be aggressive Saturday and back up his words about not backing down from Georgia with his decisions. It may not make a difference in the final score if Missouri decides to go for it on a few more fourth downs than usual or tries to dial up more downfield shots, and doing so could even make the final score more lopsided. But as mentioned above, it's hard to imagine the Tigers winning without generating big plays, and doing so is going to require taking risks.

Numbers to Know

13: The most points allowed in a game by Georgia this season. 5: Touchdowns allowed by the Bulldog defense this season. It has scored four. 0: Career college starts for Brady Cook and Tyler Macon combined. 1995: The last and only time Missouri was a bigger underdog than it will be Saturday. The Tigers were a 42-point underdog against eventual national champion Nebraska and lost 57-0. 11: Consecutive games in which Missouri has failed to cover the point spread at kickoff. 66: Consecutive kicks made by Mevis since his last in-game miss, including both field goals and extra points.

