Matchup Preview: Mizzou vs. Florida

A couple months ago, Missouri's matchup with Florida would have looked like an all but assured loss for the Tigers. The perennially talented Gators started the season 3-1, with their only loss coming by two points against Alabama. Yet Florida has fallen apart across the past four weeks, to the point that head coach Dan Mullen might not be able to survive another defeat. The Gators lost three games in a row, first falling to LSU, then Georgia, then getting blown out against South Carolina. Florida ended the losing streak last week, but only after it gave up 52 points to an FCS opponent in Samford. That came a week after Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Speaking to reporters this week, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz admitted he's a bit mystified by Florida's struggles. The Gators have plenty of talent, headlined by the one-two quarterback punch of Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. But as the Gators stumble into Columbia for Missouri's Senior Day game, it's fair to wonder how motivated Florida's players will be. "They're very talented on both sides of the football, and know that they're not where they want to be from a season standpoint, but when you watch the tape, it's hard to exactly pinpoint why," Drinkwitz said. "They've got really good football players on both sides of the ball and on special teams, on defense." Missouri will try to take advantage of Florida's struggles and attain bowl eligibility by picking up its sixth win of the season. Here's all the information you need to get set for the matchup.

Kickoff Information

Time: 3 p.m. Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Draya Carter) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Spread: Florida -8.5 Series history: Tied 5-5 Last Meeting: Florida won 41-17 last season

By the Numbers

2021 Offensive Statistics Missouri Florida 31.5 Points/game 33.5 433.3 Total yards/game 492.4 255.8 Passing yards/game 264.8 177.5 Rushing yards/game 225.6

2021 Defensive Statistics Missouri Florida 35.9 Points/game 26.8 456.2 Total yards/game 372.1 207.3 Passing yards/game 214.5 248.9 Rushing yards/game 157.6

Mizzou Injury Report

* Probable: QB Connor Bazelak *Out: CB Ish Burdine DB Shawn Robinson DB Chris Shearin OL Bobby Lawrence

Inside the Matchups

When Missouri has the ball: If the biggest question mark in this matchup is the motivation level of the Florida team, the Missouri quarterback situation is a close second. Drinkwitz benched starter Connor Bazelak in the fourth quarter of last week's game after Bazelak threw his second interception, inserting redshirt freshman Brady Cook into the game for the final drive. Drinkwitz has since insisted the team would have an open competition during practice this week to determine the starter behind center. Cook is a virtually unknown commodity, as he's never started a game at the college level. In his limited action, he has completed 18-23 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown this season. He's also shown the ability to run, gaining 37 yards on 12 carries. Bazelak, meanwhile, has started 16 of Missouri's past 17 games but has struggled of late. He's thrown nine interceptions in his past six starts, compared to six touchdowns, and a hamstring injury has robbed him of any mobility. If Bazelak does start, expect him to have a short leash. Regardless of who lines up behind center, the centerpiece of Missouri's offense will be running back Tyler Badie. Badie racked up 209 yards on the ground last week for his fourth 200-yard game of the season. He ranks third nationally in scrimmage yards. As Badie has gone this season, so have the Tigers. Badie is averaging 216.2 total yards in the team's five wins compared to 99.0 in the five losses. Look for Florida to do everything in its power to slow down Badie and make Missouri beat it through the air. That could be easier said than done for a Florida defense that has been woeful of late, however. The Gators have allowed an average of 43.8 points and 449.3 total yards per game across their past four contests. The past three SEC opponents they have faced have averaged 266 yards on the ground. If Missouri's offensive line can create room for Badie to run and allow the Tigers to control the pace of the game, that would certainly help the chances of the home team. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When Florida has the ball: Missouri's defense, which has spent most of the season getting gashed on the ground, played its best game of the season against South Carolina. The Tigers held the Gamecocks to just 57 yards rushing, took the ball away three times and scored on defense. But they will face a significantly tougher test this week. Florida has transformed from a team that couldn't run the ball last season to one of the best rushing offenses in America. The Gators rank 10th nationally, averaging 227.6 yards per game on the ground. They utilize a lot of different weapons in the ground game. Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce and Nay'Quan Wright will all split time at tailback. Pierce has been the most effective, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and scoring 13 total touchdowns. But the headliners of Florida's rushing attack are actually its quarterbacks. Jones leads the team in rushing with 628 yards on the ground. He's gone over 70 yards in six games this season. Florida will likely complement him with Richardson, who has missed the team's past two games but is expected to suit up Saturday. Richardson has been a big-play threat with his legs, averaging 9.4 yards per carry on the year. Jones is no slouch as a passer, either. He's thrown for 2,138 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year. A week ago, he torched Samford for 464 yards and six passing touchdowns. And if Missouri sells out to stop the run, Florida has the weapons to make the Tigers pay. Four different Gator wideouts are have caught more than 20 passes and are averaging at least 11 yards per reception. Jacob Copeland has been the big-play threat so far this season, as his 16.9 yards per reception and four receiving touchdowns lead the team. ADVANTAGE: Florida Special teams Florida has had some issues in the kicking game this season. The Gators have used two different kickers in Jace Christman and Chris Howard. Both have missed an extra point. Christman is just 3-6 on field goal attempts, and Mullen turned to Howard after he missed a pair of kicks against Georgia. Howard has only attempted two field goal on the season but has made both. Florida ranks among the bottom half of the country in all facets of the return game: punt return average, opponent punt return average, kickoff return average and opponent kickoff return average. Missouri, meanwhile, has been solid on special teams all season, with kicker Harrison Mevis as the headliner. Mevis has drilled all 39 extra points and 14 of his 15 field goals on the season. The Tigers have also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and blocked a pair of kicks this season. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis has made 53 of 54 kicks this season. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Missouri's keys to the game

1. Run the ball. There's been no more stark trend line for Missouri since Drinkwitz took over as head coach than its rushing success in wins versus losses. Over the past two seasons, the Tigers have averaged 228.4 rushing yards per game and 5.65 yards per carry in their five wins. In five losses, those figures dip to 84.3 yards per game and 2.94 yards per rush. Getting the ground game going will be especially important given Missouri's uncertainty at the quarterback position. Drinkwitz has bemoaned the interceptions thrown by Bazelak in the past few games. It becomes much easier to avoid situations where he has to put the ball in harm's way if the offense is moving the ball consistently on the ground. 2. Contain the QB run. The ground game will be key on the other side of the ball, as well. As mentioned above, Missouri's run defense looked like a new unit against South Carolina. But the one thing the defensive front hasn't yet proven it can handle is the quarterback run game. Vanderbilt's Mike Wright broke off two runs of 69 or more yards against the Tigers and gained 152 yards on the ground. Tennessee's combination of Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton combined to rush for 119 yards. This matchup will prove whether the Tigers have gotten those issues fixed, as both Jones and Richardson are averaging more than 60 rushing yards per game on the year. 3. Be the more energetic team. It's entirely possible that Florida's motivation has waned after losing four of its past six games and that the Gator players will have little interest in playing in chilly Columbia. But Missouri can likely help ensure that is the case by jumping out to a fast start. If the Tigers punch the Gators in the mouth early, they might well roll over. The catch is that slow starts have become the norm for this Missouri team. Florida is clearly the more talented squad, but with bowl eligibility (and revenge from last season's brawl game) on the line and the seniors playing their final home game, one would think the Tigers will have more to play for. That could go a long way.

Numbers to Know

8: Losses by Florida in its past 10 games against Power Five competition. 42: Points scored by Samford in the first half against Florida last week. That's the most points the Gators have ever surrendered in a half. 550: Yards of total offense recorded by Jones last week, the most in Florida history. 339: Rushing yards needed for Badie to pass Devin West for the most prolific single-season rushing total in school history. 1,576: Yards from scrimmage this season totaled by Badie, which ranks third-most nationally.

