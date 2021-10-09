Matchup Preview: Mizzou vs. North Texas

Missouri hit the low point of the Eli Drinkwitz era last week, getting gashed on the ground by Tennessee. The Volunteers racked up 452 rushing yards and 667 total yards in a 62-24 beatdown. In the days since, Drinkwitz has made several changes. He fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin on Sunday. He didn't release a depth chart this week, saying there would be open competition for starting spots on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also didn't make defensive coordinator Steve Wilks nor any defensive players available to the media. The Tigers will look to get back on track Saturday during the team's annual Homecoming game. The good news for Missouri fans is the team's opponent, North Texas, hasn't yet won a game against FBS competition this season. The bad news is that the Mean Green have shown an ability to run the ball. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.

Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and did away with the team's depth chart after Missouri's loss to Tennessee last week. (J. Prather/USA Today)

Kickoff Information

Time: 3 p.m. Location: Faurot Field; Columbia, MO TV: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Deuce McAlister, Andraya Carter) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Spread: Missouri -19 Series history: Missouri leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Missouri won 28-7 in 1995

By the Numbers

2021 Offensive Statistics Missouri North Texas 35.8 Points/game 19.8 465.6 Total yards/game 397.3 324.0 Passing yards/game 189.3 141.6 Rushing yards/game 208.0

2021 Defensive Statistics Missouri North Texas 38.0 Points/game 28.3 500.2 Total yards/game 411.8 191.8 Passing yards/game 239.0 308.4 Rushing yards/game 172.8

Mizzou Injury Report

* Questionable: OL Case Cook DB Mason Pack * Out: DL Realus George DL Darius Robinson CB Ennis Rakestraw (out for season)

Inside the Matchups

When Missouri has the ball: Missouri's defense has gotten most of the criticism in the past week, and deservedly so. But the Tiger offense struggled as well against Tennessee. The offensive line, in particular, had a rough day and will look to bounce back this week. Missouri only rushed for 74 yards on 2.47 yards per carry — the second week in a row the Tigers have been held under 100 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, quarterback Connor Bazelak got sacked once and hurried 10 times. Even when he had time to throw, Bazelak didn't have his best day, completing 27 of 44 passes and throwing two interceptions compared to zero touchdowns. Missouri should have an opportunity to bounce back this week. North Texas' defense looked better last week against Louisiana Tech, but the Mean Green gave up an average of 453.7 total yards across their first three games. They have allowed three of four opponents to rush for at least 173 yards, so Tyler Badie figures to have chances to get going on the ground. If Missouri can re-discover its ground game, that should result in less heat on Bazelak and open things up a bit for him downfield. ADVANTAGE: Mizzou When North Texas has the ball: It's no secret at this point how other teams are going to try to attack the Missouri defense. The Tigers rank dead last nationally against the run, allowing 45 yards more per game on the ground than the next-worse team. Last week represented rock bottom, with Tennessee averaging exactly eight yards per carry if you discount Missouri's lone sack. The fact that North Texas has found success running the ball so far this season will likely worry Tiger fans. Led by tailback Deandre Torrey, who is averaging 129 yards per game, the Mean Green have amassed more than 200 yards per contest on the ground. Drinkwitz said this week that North Texas runs some similar offensive concepts to Tennessee, spreading opponents out and using run-pass option plays. He also said he expects future opponents to emulate the tempo that gave Missouri fits last week. All of that might sound problematic, and the Tigers will certainly need to show vast improvement from a week ago in order to stop the run. But it is worth noting that North Texas has struggled mightily on offense in each of the past two weeks, averaging 2.82 yards per play against UAB and 3.87 yards per play against Louisiana Tech. They have averaged just 11.7 points in three games against FBS competition. And if the Tigers can get enough stops on the ground to force North Texas to throw, its quarterback play has been subpar. North Texas has used two quarterbacks in every game this season, with Austin Aune taking over more of the work from Jace Ruder the past couple weeks, but neither has exactly lit it up through the air. North Texas ranks No. 103 in passing offense and has thrown four touchdowns versus five interceptions on the season. Of course, the passing game might not matter if Missouri continues to get gashed on the ground. ADVANTAGE: Push Special teams Special teams continues to be a strength for Missouri. Kicker Harrison Mevis is still perfect on the season. He's now made all six field goal attempts and all 23 extra points. Punter Grant McKinniss is averaging 43.4 yards per boot. The Tigers have also blocked a field goal this season and saw Kris Abrams-Draine return a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown last week. North Texas has broken two punt returns for 10-plus yards on the season but figures to be out-classed on special teams. Mean Green kicker Ethan Mooney is 88-89 on extra points during his college career but has made 72.5 percent of his field goal attempts and is just 8 for 16 on kicks longer than 40 yards. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis is perfect on the season and hit a 56-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to force overtime at Boston College. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Missouri's keys to the game

1. Slow down the run. We've mentioned the run defense as a key for Missouri every week this season and will continue to do so until they show an ability to slow down an opposing ground attack. But doing so will be especially important this week. North Texas leans on its running game to move the ball. The Mean Green run the ball about 55 percent of the time and average more yards on the ground than through the air. No one expects Missouri to suddenly be perfect against the run, but the Tigers need to avoid letting North Texas break huge gains on the ground, like Tennessee's 92-yard touchdown, and need to find ways to generate the occasional negative play, which would force the Mean Green quarterbacks into an obvious passing situation, where they have largely struggled. 2. Improve the offensive line play. Even against a North Texas team that has struggled offensively of late, you have to assume Missouri will need to score more than the 17 offensive points it mustered last week in order to win. The most important factor in moving the ball better will be getting improved play from the offensive line. As mentioned above, Missouri has struggled to open up room in the running game for a couple weeks in a row now. The pass protection, which had been sterling, broke down as well. Fixing the run blocking issues might take care of the pass protection on its own, as it looked like Missouri's problems there stemmed from identifying blitzers, and it's hard for an opponent to send extra rushers when the offense is moving the ball on the ground and staying ahead of the chains. 3. Show some fire. Missouri has struggled to overcome a lack of talent at several key position groups, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, all season. But the complete team meltdown against Tennessee stemmed from more than just a lack of talent. The Tiger players didn't look ready to play in that game, and once the score started going in the wrong direction, the team lost its fight. A few players visibly loafed at times. If there's one thing you expect from a team every week, no matter its talent level, it's consistent effort. That message figures to have been hammered home all week by Drinkwitz and his staff. If Missouri plays with intensity and energy Saturday, the Tennessee game can be chalked up as a negative outlier. If not, questions will start to arise about the coaches' ability to get their team ready to play.

Numbers to Know

22: Average margin of defeat in North Texas' three games against FBS opponents this season. 6-17: North Texas' record against FBS opponents over the past three seasons, following a 9-4 campaign in 2018. 34.1: Percentage of North Texas' total offense that has been accounted for by Torrey this season. 1932: The last time Missouri gave up more points at home than the 62 it surrendered to Tennessee. 8: Consecutive games in which Missouri has failed to cover the point spread at kickoff. 51: Consecutive kicks made by Mevis since his last in-game miss, including both field goals and extra points.

