Matchup Preview: Mizzou vs. South Carolina

Missouri became the latest team prey for No. 1 Georgia last week, falling 43-6 to the Bulldogs in Athens. This week, the Tigers return home to a much more manageable test against South Carolina. If the Tigers still harbor hopes of reaching six wins and earning a bowl a bow bid, beating the Gamecocks looks like a must. However, doing so might be more of a challenge than it appeared a week ago. South Carolina routed Florida 40-17 last week. The matchup projects as a true toss-up, with the betting line at even. The main question facing Missouri appears to be who will start at quarterback. Connor Bazelak missed last week's game due to injury. True freshman Tyler Macon and redshirt freshman Brady Cook split snaps in his absence. Both players made a few nice plays in their first extended college action, but it was difficult to gauge their abilities against Georgia's juggernaut of a defense. Bazelak was listed as questionable on Missouri's weekly injury report. If he's able to suit up, we would expect him to start, but that might be a game-time decision. Quarterback uncertainty aside, here's everything you need to know to get set for Saturday's matchup between the Tigers and Gamecocks.

Kickoff Information

Time: 3 p.m. Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Draya Carter) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Spread: South Carolina -1 Series history: Missouri leads 6-5 Last Meeting: Missouri won 17-10 last season

By the Numbers

2021 Offensive Statistics Missouri South Carolina 31.6 Points/game 23.0 433.9 Total yards/game 342.2 265.3 Passing yards/game 206.7 168.6 Rushing yards/game 135.6

2021 Defensive Statistics Missouri South Carolina 36.8 Points/game 23.7 478.9 Total yards/game 345.4 207.9 Passing yards/game 186.4 271.0 Rushing yards/game 159.0

Mizzou Injury Report

* Questionable: QB Connor Bazelak OL Hyrin White DL Mekhi Wingo *Out: CB Ish Burdine DB Shawn Robinson DE Johnny Walker

Inside the Matchups

When Missouri has the ball: As mentioned above, what Missouri's offense looks like will depend on who plays behind center. Cook and Macon showed a bit more running ability than Bazelak last week, but they struggled at times with accuracy and pushing the ball downfield. And while the test certainly gets a little bit easier than Georgia's defense, South Carolina has been excellent against the pass this season, with the Gamecocks ranking No. 16 nationally and only having allowed one opponent to top 300 yards through the air. Regardless of who is behind center, Missouri will need to find some semblance of a passing attack to keep from being dimensional. That said, look for star tailback Tyler Badie to still get plenty of touches. Badie crossed the 1,000 rushing yard threshold last week. He ranks fourth nationally in scrimmage yards per game at 149.4. He's been by far Missouri's best offensive player, and he should have a chance to bounce back after not finding much room against Georgia. South Carolina ranks 74th nationally against the run. Key for Missouri will be the offensive line's ability to open up holes for Badie and protect whoever is playing quarterback. The line has generally struggled against better quality competition this season, and South Carolina has some talent on its defensive front, led by defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, who has six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the year. That matchup will be one to monitor. ADVANTAGE: Push When South Carolina has the ball: South Carolina has been plagued by injuries at the quarterback position this season, and its offense has struggled as a result. Presumed starter Luke Doty injured his foot during the preseason, which forced Zeb Noland — a North Dakota State transfer who came to South Carolina to be an analyst on the coaching staff — to start. Doty returned after missing a couple games but reinjured his foot and underwent season-ending surgery. Noland then underwent a surgery of his own after being injured against Texas A&M, so Shane Beamer turned to Jason Brown, a transfer from FCS St. Francis. As a result, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Gamecock offense has relied on its running game this season. South Carolina has averaged 165.6 rushing yards per game during its five wins this season compared to 93.0 during its four losses. The Gamecocks racked up a season-high 248 yards on the ground against Florida. Three tailbacks get regular reps: Kevin Harris, who led the SEC in rushing yards per game last season, Marshawn Lloyd and ZaQuandre White. Both Harris and White topped 100 yards last week. South Carolina uses its rushing attack to set up play-action passing opportunities for the likes of Josh Vann. Vann leads the Gamecocks with 31 catches for 533 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Missouri's struggles to stop the run this season have been well-documented. The Tigers showed some improvement on that front last week, holding Georgia to 67 yards on the ground during the first half and 168 for the game. Carrying that over to this week's matchup will be a must. In addition, the defensive front needs to do a better job of generating pressure. Missouri hit Georgia's quarterbacks just one time last week. The lack of a pass rush put the Tiger defensive backs, already in single coverage most of the day, in an even more precarious position. ADVANTAGE: South Carolina Special teams It shouldn't come as a surprise that South Carolina has been solid on special teams this season given Beamer's special teams background. Gamecock placekicker Parker White has actually been just as accurate as Harrison Mevis this season, making all 20 of his extra point attempts and 13 of 14 field goals. Mevis is also 13-14 on field goal attempts this season but has kicked and made 35 PATs. South Carolina and Missouri are also comparable in the punting game, as Kai Kroger is averaging 44.0 yards per kick compared to 42.0 for Grant McKinniss. South Carolina has been solid on kickoff returns this season, averaging 25.5 yards per return on the year. Missouri averages just 20.1, but Kris Abrams-Draine does have a kickoff return touchdown on his resume. Sean Koetting and Missouri also haven't allowed many kickoff returns this season. The one weakness for the Gamecocks has been their punt coverage, as they gave up a 95-yard punt return touchdown against Texas A&M. One area to watch for Missouri is punt protection, as McKinniss had one kick blocked last week and Georgia nearly blocked a second one. ADVANTAGE: Push

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed his first field goal attempt of the season at Georgia. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Missouri's keys to the game

1. Slow down the run. South Carolina's game plan will almost certainly revolve around running the ball. Look for Missouri to employ a similar defensive game plan as last week, when the Tigers prioritized stopping the run, even if it meant isolating defensive backs in man coverage. If the defensive front is able to replicate its success from last week, it seems less likely that Brown, South Carolina's third-string quarterback to start the season, and his receiving corps will be able to manufacture the same plays through the air as Georgia did. But if Missouri's run defense reverts to the form we've seen for much of the season, it could be a long afternoon. 2. Get Badie going. Regardless of whether it's Bazelak or the backups behind center, look for Missouri's offense to flow through Badie. Missouri's running game as a whole and Badie's production in particular has been a reliable predictor of success this season. In the Tigers' four wins, Badie is averaging 212.5 total yards per game compared to 99.0 in losses. 3. Take care of the ball. South Carolina's defense has been underrated across the board this season, but particularly for its ability to take the ball away from opponents. The Gamecocks have forced 19 turnovers on the season, tied for the ninth-most in the country. Twelve of those have been interceptions. If Bazelak starts, he will need to eliminate the poor decisions that have resulted in turnovers lately. He has thrown seven picks across his last five starts. Neither Macon nor Cook turned the ball over against Georgia, but ball security is always a concern for inexperienced quarterbacks. The good news for the Tigers is that they're the only team in the nation that has not lost a fumble this season. In a game between two seemingly evenly-matched opponents, Missouri can't afford to lose the turnover battle.

Numbers to Know

20: SEC wins by both Missouri and South Carolina since the start of the 2015 season. 8: Different South Carolina players who have attempted at least one pass this season. 2: Career wins for Drinkwitz over South Carolina as a head coach. His Appalachian State team upset the Gamecocks 20-15 in 2019. 21: The magic number of points for South Carolina against Missouri. The Gamecocks are 5-1 in the series when scoring at least 21 points, 0-5 when they score 20 or fewer. 7: Runs of 40 or more yards by Badie this season, which leads the country. Badie is also tied for the national lead in runs of 30-plus yards.

