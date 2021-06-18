Miles McVay talks recent camps, visits
ATLANTA – As soon as COVID restrictions started to lift last year, East St. Louis 2023 offensive lineman Miles McVay hit the road to test himself against competition from around the country. It was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news