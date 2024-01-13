Dennis Gates felt confident his players could get the job done. Missouri’s head coach called timeout with 6.8 seconds left in overtime during the team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday inside Mizzou Arena. The Tigers trailed the Gamecocks, 71-69, but would have the last possession of the period. Gates waited until graduate senior guard Nick Honor got the ball below free throw line to signal for the timeout so that the hosts would inbound on the baseline because he felt like his team has executed baseline out-of-bounds plays well all season. Missouri passed it into graduate senior forward Noah Carter on the left wing, who dribbled to his right before pulling up for a heavily contested 3-pointer at the top of the key. The ball hit back iron and bounced out. Junior guard Tamar Bates came up with the offensive rebound, but didn’t get a shot off before the buzzer, resulting in the Tigers’ third consecutive loss in SEC play. “Ultimately you get the ball right there and at that point, South Carolina had a great defensive stop,” Gates said. “I drew up a play, they took us out of it.” “We had the play, got the ball up top and, man, just, I forced the shot,” Carter said. “I would say that. It felt good, it did feel good. But yeah, they got the stop and we didn't we didn't get it done.”

It was one of several miscues that led to Mizzou fumbling away a game that very easily could’ve been won. With under a minute left in regulation, graduate senior guard Sean East II drew a foul driving to the rim and hit both of his free throws to put the hosts up 62-59. Gates said he tried calling for a timeout trying to set his defense up but that he guessed that he “signaled too late for the referee to call it.” East and Carter miscommunicated on a switch during the next possession, leading to a wide-open, game-tying 3 for Gamecocks graduate senior guard Ta’Lon Cooper. Gates called timeout with 19 seconds on the clock after his team advanced the ball past midcourt. South Carolina (14-2, 2-1 SEC) had a foul to give and used it with 6.8 seconds remaining. The Tigers inbounded the ball to East from the left sideline. East drove right, bobbled the ball a bit, then pulled up from the baseline in desperation. The shot rimmed out, sending the game into overtime. “We just didn't close out the game,” Gates said. “We had the lead for 24 or 25 minutes of that and that's what I'm proud of.” Once the team got into overtime, it got a stop on the visitors’ first possession, then drew a foul to get into the bonus and send East to the free throw line. East missed the first of his one-and-one and the Gamecocks came down with the board. Missouri got another stop on the next trip down and earned another whistle. But Carter also missed the first of his one-and-one foul shot to keep the score tied at 62-62. South Carolina went on a 5-0 run to take its first lead since the last two minutes of the first half. The Tigers rallied to knot things back up at 69-69 with 36 seconds left. With the visitors’ last possession, junior guard Jacobi Wright made a tough mid-range jumper over the outstretched arm of Mizzou 7-foot-5 big man Connor Vanover to put the Gamecocks up for good. There was plenty of other blame to go around throughout the game. South Carolina opened up the first half on a 7-0 run. The team scored 16 second-chance points off of 15 offensive rebounds. The hosts were 14-25 on layups, missing several bunnies at the rim, and came up empty on their first 10 shots from deep. The Tigers fought through it all, stayed in front for nearly the entire second half and were in position to come away with a win twice. There ended up being just one too many mistakes to overcome. “We let one get away,” Gates said.

"Zeus" steps up off the bench

After Mizzou fell behind 7-0 to start Saturday’s game, Gates called timeout just two minutes in and shook things up by subbing in senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin for starting sophomore forward Aidan Shaw. The Campbell transfer made an immediate impact for the team. East missed on a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the next possession, but Carralero Martin tipped the offensive rebound to Bates, who got a floater to drop for the Tigers’ first points of the game. The next trip down, the Malaga, Spain native caught the ball in the right corner, took two dribbles toward the lane, then sent a bounce pass to Bates for a layup under the rim. Missouri went to him again with its next possession — “Zeus” dribbled down to the left block, used a spin move to free himself up and nailed a hook shot with his right hand to cut the deficit to 9-6. “He has a high basketball IQ,” Gates said. “He's a great passer, he's a connector. He has strength, meaning he's able to battle, he's able to switch. And those intangibles, you can't get enough of. So that's where his minutes has increased. And mentally and emotionally he's been in the right place, being able to recover from mistakes.” Carralero Martin continued making sharp plays throughout the afternoon. Of the nine players who got into the game for the black and gold, he was the only one with a positive plus/minus at plus-3. He finished playing a season-high 25 minutes, posting six points, five rebounds, four assists and a career-high four steals before fouling out in overtime. “I thought Jesus played well. He played a tremendous game, tremendous stat line,” Gates said. “So when you look at that, those are minutes earned and the rhythm of our team — once he fouled out, I thought we took a step backwards because he was able to do some things.”

Up next

Mizzou (8-8, 0-3 SEC) will head back out on the road to take on Alabama (10-5, 2-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the game airing on SEC Network.

