According to MU Athletics, Misner is the first Tiger to appear on Baseball America's All-American teams since pitcher Tanner Houck made the first team in 2017. Houck was the Tigers' most recent first-round draft pick, selected by the Boston Red Sox; Misner, ranked the No. 11 prospect in the 2019 MLB Draft by MLB.com, looks to be Missouri's next one.

The Poplar Bluff product missed a large part of his sophomore season in 2018 with a broken foot, but he put up huge numbers when he was on the field. Misner averaged .360 and got on base nearly half the time, recording a .497 on-base percentage and leading his team in both categories. He also led the Tigers in doubles (tied for first place with nine), triples (three), stolen bases (13) and slugging percentage (.576).

Now healthy, Misner will look to match those numbers, if not best them, during his junior campaign. He and the Tigers get their 2019 season underway in less than three weeks, opening up at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 15 against North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.



