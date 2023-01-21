Mizzou was in for one of its toughest tests of the year when it went up against the No. 1 team in the SEC. Losing its leading scorer made a difficult task nearly impossible.

Senior forward Kobe Brown tweaked his ankle and was helped off the floor with 14 seconds left in the Tigers’ game against Arkansas on Wednesday. He went back out on the court briefly, playing five more seconds before being taken out again. When asked about his ankle on Friday, Brown said it was good and that he’d be alright.

Head coach Dennis Gates wanted to be careful with him, though. At 4:34 p.m. on Saturday, 26 minutes before tip-off, the team announced in a statement that both Kobe and sophomore guard Kaleb Brown were both unavailable for Missouri’s game against Alabama — Kobe due to his ankle and Kaleb due to a non-COVID illness.

“Our student-athlete’s health is our top priority,” Gates said in the statement. “For Kobe’s long-term future and success, I have elected to rest him tonight and not risk any further injury by allowing his ankle to properly heal.”

Gates likely made the best decision, for both Brown and the team. But it came at a short-term cost, as the Tigers suffered an 85-64 loss to the Crimson Tide inside Mizzou Arena.

“I thought we didn't do enough consistent things that we have normally done,” Gates said. “We didn't shoot the ball well, missed open shot after open shot. There are some positives within this game that I do see that I would like to carry over but I am proud of our group, there's no doubt about it. One game doesn't define us.”

Mizzou’s offense wasn’t nearly as fierce without Kobe, who averages 15.7 points per game. The Tigers’ 64 points was tied for their lowest total of the year. The hosts shot just 23-70 from the field, including 3-28 from the 3-point line — their worst rates of the season. Gates said he was also disappointed they only attempted 19 free throws after taking 40 against the Razorbacks earlier in the week.

But Alabama’s defense alone didn’t cause every miss. Missouri got many of the looks it was searching for and just couldn’t get the ball to fall through. The team ended the game 7-16 on layups.

“I think it was just one of those days,” senior point guard Nick Honor said. “We had a couple go in and out that we usually make in practice, because we work on that a lot. So I mean, every dog has his day. So we're just gonna continue to put that work in.”

It wasn’t all bad for the Tigers. The hosts played staunch defense against the Crimson Tide (17-2, 7-0) in the first half, holding them to 38.7% from the field and 3-17 from deep. Alabama opened the game by taking a 9-2 lead but Mizzou slowed the visitors down enough to go in front at 14-13. It didn’t last, though — the Crimson Tide went on a 7-0 run to close the first half to go up 38-28 and didn’t look back.

Missouri also saw more flashes of promise out of senior guard Isiaih Mosley and junior forward Mohamed Diarra, who each reached their season highs in minutes. Mosley became the team’s first option on offense, leading the way with 19 points on 9-18 shooting while adding four rebounds, an assist and two blocks. Diarra was just two points shy of a double-double, racking up eight points and 12 rebounds to go along with one block and two steals.

“Once we heard Kobe wasn't going to play, we, as a staff said like, ‘Mosley's gonna try to really be super aggressive tonight,’” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats, who earned his first career victory in Columbia, Mo. “This system's perfect for him. I mean, the floor's spaced, he's a guy that can shoot it and go off the dribble. I think the more reps he gets … I think he can give them another scoring option outside of just Kobe.”

“For (Diarra) to come out and have 12 rebounds, I thought that was a highlight,” Gates said. “I thought that was wonderful to see.”

The positives weren’t enough to overcome a team Gates believes is the best in the country. But they do provide optimism for what the team can accomplish once it's at full strength.