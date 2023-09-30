The three-star prospect chose the Tigers among a Top 3 that also included Ole Miss and Tulsa.

Missouri added another talented commitment to their 2024 recruiting class in Pine Bluff (Ark.) athlete Austyn Dendy on XX.

Dendy was originally offered by Missouri back on January 26th and visited Columbia unofficially in late June.

Missouri is recruiting the 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect as a true athlete that could play either safety or running back/wide receiver at the college level.

Aside from his Top 3, Dendy also had other notable offers from Purdue, Miss. State, Michigan State, Memphis, UNLV, Liberty, and Arkansas State.

With Dendy's commitment, Missouri now has 15 total commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.

He becomes the second verbal pledge from the state of Arkansas, joining four-star linebacker Brian Huff.