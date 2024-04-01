Missouri among Top 7 for five-star OL Michael Fasusi
Five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi has made two visits to Missouri so far this year - a Jr. Day trip in January and a two-day return visit in March.
Now, Fasusi has the Tigers among his main contenders, announcing a Top 7 on Monday that includes Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, and USC.
With Missouri, Fasusi has built a strong relationship with both offensive line Coach Brandon Jones and head coach Eli Drinkwitz throughout the process.
FASUSI ON MISSOURI:
“Love what they are building. Coach Jones and Coach Drink all about relationships and being competitive. Their message was very clear: They see me as a program-changer and they want me to be the best I could possibly be at Mizzou."
"Coach Jones is a great guy and an even better coach. He’s a player’s coach and that’s what stands out to me about him."
Fasusi will return to Missouri for an official visit on May 31st - June 2nd. His other officials include Texas A&M (June 6th-8th), Oklahoma (June 14th-16th), and Texas (June 21st-23rd).
========
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage