Five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi has made two visits to Missouri so far this year - a Jr. Day trip in January and a two-day return visit in March. Now, Fasusi has the Tigers among his main contenders, announcing a Top 7 on Monday that includes Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. With Missouri, Fasusi has built a strong relationship with both offensive line Coach Brandon Jones and head coach Eli Drinkwitz throughout the process.

