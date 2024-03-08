"Shit, I feel like a broken record," said Missouri head coach Kerrick Jackson . "Unfortunately, we're seeing who we are. We're seeing the ups and downs and we've just got to continue to coach them up and get them to grow up and be a little bit more consistent."

In the end, Missouri would battle back from a 5-1 third-inning deficit to take a 7-6 lead entering the ninth inning before the Tigers gave up three runs on two home runs in the ninth inning to lose 9-7.

The teams would trade scoreless second innings before the similarities to last week's game stopped.

This Friday, Mayer was on the bump at home again and gave up a three-run home in the first inning to freshman first baseman Justin Osterhouse , who went 4-of-5 for two home runs and five RBIs, before the Mizzou offense would notch a run in the bottom of the first inning.

COLUMBIA 一 It was a bit of deja vu to start Friday night's contest against Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) for Missouri. Last week, junior pitcher Bryce Mayer was on the bump at home at Taylor Stadium and gave up a three-run home run to Northern Kentucky, who is also a part of the Horizon League like IPFW. The Tigers would score one run in the bottom of the first inning before losing that game 3-1.

"He and (senior shortstop) Matt (Garcia) to me are the same guy. Like, they're baseball players," Jackson said. "They're older, they understand who they are. They've been through the fire. So yeah, it's really good to watch those types of players and I'm hoping that our younger guys are paying attention and watching them go about their business as well because that will only bode well for them in the future to be able to understand (to) keep the game even-keel."

The Tigers (6-7) showed a sign of life in the bottom of the third inning when senior second baseman Trevor Austin , who went 3-of-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, doubled to left field to bring in a run and make it 5-2.

The Mastodons (5-9) got the four-run lead after junior third baseman Nick Sutherlin hit a triple to bring home junior shortstop Camden Karczewski . Then, Osterhouse would double on the next pitch to bring Sutherlin home.

From that inning on, the Tigers held the Mastondons scoreless until the eighth inning, while the Tigers chipped away at the lead in the sixth inning to fuel their comeback.

Austin singled to start the inning before freshman designated hitter Thomas Curry grounded out on a bunt to advance Austin to second. Then, sophomore first baseman Jackson Lovich hit a triple and brought Austin home to narrow the deficit to 5-3.

Third baseman Danny Corona followed that up with a pop fly to right field, which brought Lovich home to bring the Tigers within a point before the side was retired.

Mizzou made a pitching change to start the seventh inning and it was Josh McDevitt, who pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The Tigers didn't get anything going in the seventh inning and were dispatched of quickly.

To start the top of the eighth, they made another pitching change by subbing McDevitt for senior Ian Lohse.

The latter got off to a shaky eighth inning, which started with him loading the bases on two singles and a walk before receiving a mound visit by pitching coach Tim Jamieson.

Lohse was able to do a bit of damage control and struck out the next batter following the visit and then forced a flyout that allowed a runner to score. But Lohse was able to get the third out by forcing a ground out to the shortstop to enter the bottom of the eighth inning down 6-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Austin hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 6-6 following a Tucker Moore single. Five at-bats later freshman catcher Mateo Serna singled up the middle to bring a run in and allow the Tigers to take a 7-6 lead.

Unfortunately for Mizzou, that would be its last gasp.

"It is inspiring that you dig yourself a 20-foot hole and then you work to climb out of it," Jackson said sarcastically. "Hopefully, we just don't dig that hole in the future. But yes, the fact that there is some grit and there's some fight in our guys, that we can battle through adversity is a good sign. It's just now let's have that adversity not be self-inflicted."

In the final frame, Lohse allowed IPFW senior second baseman Jacob Walker to single to start the inning before a wild pitch at the next at-bat allowed Walker to advance to second base.

Lohse would strike out Karczewski, who led IPFW in batting average at .362 entering the game, to record the first out of the inning. However, he'd give up a two-run home run to senior centerfielder Grant Thoroman in the next at-bat, which gave the Mastodons a 8-7.

A couple of at-bats later, Osterhouse hit his second home run of the game, a solo shot to right centerfield for an insurance run to go up 9-7.

Jackson said that there were several reasons he allowed Lohse to stay in the game, including the latter's experience in these situations, but the Tigers just didn't get the result they hoped for.

"So we're still in self-discovery mode. Not to mention that we have four games this weekend (and) we're down some arms," Jackson said. "So, being able to take somebody that has had success, has been in a relief role, has pitched some high leverage innings before for us 一 specifically having the lead there, you're going to go out and roll that guy out there because he's been successful in those situations.

"Not only this year but (has) been successful in those situations previously, whether it's the ninth inning, the first inning, the fifth inning or the seventh inning, the job is to get outs. So, you expect a guy like him, who's had the experience he's had, to be able to go out there and give you a chance and get those outs."

The Tigers will have three more opportunities to notch home wins against the Mastodons this weekend, with a doubleheader set for Saturday at noon and a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m. After that, they'll have one more non-conference game against Kansas on Tuesday before starting conference play against Arkansas next Friday.

Despite the less-than-ideal record through 13 games, Jackson's expectations haven't changed for the team.

"Being able to assess our team knowing where we were, knowing that this team was going to be one that was going to have to grow throughout the year (was the expectation entering the season)," Jackson said. "That's still who we are.

"We're still a team that every day we've got to try and work to get better because we weren't going to come out and just have all cylinders firing at the beginning. So, I know that's who we are. I think our team knows that's who they are. But we have to still continue to work with that. So, the expectations are still the same. Work to get better every day."