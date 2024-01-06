It’s why the Tigers won out over Georgia Tech and USC Saturday here at the All-American Bowl.

SAN ANTONIO - All the programs recruiting Trajen Greco had an interesting pitch but when it came to Missouri , the three-star athlete just connected more with the coaching staff.

Missouri’s coaches developed a great relationship with the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek standout, he loved the program in Columbia and while the Yellow Jackets and the Trojans were intriguing, Missouri won out.

“The culture that they’re building stood out,” Greco said.

“The coaches and the culture they’re building, the brotherhood there is amazing. Whenever I went to any of them, it felt like family. A school could say they want you but it really felt like they wanted me.”

Missouri’s season could not have hurt, either.

The Tigers finished 11-2 this season and beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. There is tremendous momentum heading into the offseason and Greco didn’t want to miss out on what’s happening with the Tigers.

“I could tell the way (coach Eli Drinkwitz) came in and he told everybody that they’re going to do it,” Greco said.

In late June, the three-star standout committed to Georgia Tech but backed off that pledge in November. The Yellow Jackets were still under serious consideration as staying close to home and playing in front of his family was a major draw.

USC was a finalist as well especially because the Trojans recruited him so hard and Greco thoroughly appreciated that from the Trojans’ coaching staff. But Missouri made a major move for the Hoschton Mill Creek standout in recent weeks and the Tigers won out.