COLUMBIA, MO 一 If you tuned into the South Dakota-Missouri game on Thursday night and thought you were watching a Missouri game from 2022 on the SEC Network, that’s understandable. The Tigers got the 35-10 win over the Coyotes, but this game seemed a lot like any game from last season. The talk of the offseason has been about making more explosive plays and opening up the field on offense and there was very little of that on Thursday. There were some glimpses, like Brady Cook’s 30-yard pass up the right sideline in the two-minute drill to end the first half or Sam Horn’s 31-yard strike up the middle to Mekhi Miller in the third quarter. But besides that, it was like watching an old episode of your favorite sitcom. You know what's going to happen, but you watch anyway. It wasn't all on Missouri, though. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz thinks that South Dakota’s defense prevented some of those opportunities from happening. “I think you gotta give credit, they played a different scheme than what they have shown,” Drinkwitz said. “They’ve been more of a four-quarters safeties insert to make tackles. They played a lot of odd cover 2 tonight and didn’t want to give away any free access. When you’re in a cover 2 defense and the MIKES (linebackers) run down the middle of the field, you're going to have to throw more intermediate stuff.” Drinkwitz did mention there was an opportunity in the first half for Cook to have hit Theo Wease for a big gain, but it just didn’t happen. However, he’s happy with the 35 points. All of that is well and good, but the whole point of bringing Kirby Moore to be the new playcaller was for him to open up the playbook. Besides some pre-snap motion and the ability to disguise multiple plays in the same formation what really changed? If Drinkwitz hadn’t already said Moore was going to call plays, would you have known someone else was calling plays? Probably not. It was a lot of dink and dunking in the passing game and a lot of pistol single-back zone runs and it’s a movie we’ve seen too many times before. To be clear, the Tigers don’t owe anyone excitement. They just have to stack wins. However, it would be nice to see something new. For the last few years, it seems like Drinkwitz promises more explosiveness before quickly going conservative. There is plenty of time to open up the offense, and maybe it was a combination of South Dakota doing good prep work and changing its defense up mixed with the Tigers wanting to hold some stuff in the reserves for a later date. But it only gets harder from here, and a night like Thursday brings up a serious question: If they’re not going to really take any shots or do anything versus South Dakota then when are they going to take them?

Brady Cook makes good on his opportunity

Cook may not be officially the starter, but he looked like it versus South Dakota. He started and played the entire first half did not look like a guy who was flustered or worried about his job security. He looked more comfortable in the pocket on Thursday than he was at any point last season. He was making his progressions and looking off defenders, so he could come back and whip a pass to the receiver he really wanted to go to. These were a couple of things that Cook wasn’t really doing on a consistent basis last season. But it's starting to click for him now. “It’s a world's difference. I remember just not feeling my feet on the ground. I wasn’t comfortable last year versus Louisiana Tech,” Cook said. “(I had) nerves, and none of that was there this time around. I felt more prepared. I felt confident. I think it’s just all the experience that’s really helped me.” He started off 11-of-11 before finishing with 17-of-21 for 176 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was an 18-yard strike to Miller where Cook looked off a safety and came back and made a play. “It was honestly similar to what should’ve happened with Sam's inside the red zone, it was a cover 2 on a third down,” Drinkwitz said. “The difference was we were in a two-by-two instead of a three-by-one. Brady was able to hold the field there getting the boundary safety to rotate (and) Mekhi to the middle of the field, and Brady made a good throw. So it was really something that was well executed.” Then, he closed out the half with the aforementioned 30-yard pass to Burden up the sideline before scoring a 15-yard rushing touchdown to end the first half. Overall, the Tigers went 4-of-4 on their red zone drives led by Cook and entered halftime with a 28-3 lead. Sure, Cook’s passing stats are inflated due to 106 of his yards coming off of yards after catch. Again a lot of the passes he threw were dink and dunk passes, but they were the right passes, and in a quarterback battle the more consistent player is usually going to win out. “The blank assessment was that Brady played a more consistent first half. … I did think Brady was very efficient,” Drinkwitz said. Cook’s confidence was on full display tonight and it wasn't just limited to the field. During the postgame press conference, Cook looked like a guy who knows he will eventually be named the starting quarterback. He cracked a smile or two. He was very complimentary of other position players and he seemingly embodied the character of what a Power 5 team would want their quarterback to be. “He's been voted captain of the team twice. He shows up every single day and puts the team first,” Drinkwitz said. "He wants the Missouri Tigers to win and if that means he gets to play quarterback and we win, great. If that means Sam Horn plays quarterback, great. I think we could put anybody out there and play quarterback. “At the end of the day, Brady just wants us to win, and if he can help us do that by playing, man, he's going to be excited and I'm sure there would be some personal disappointment if he wasn't, but I guarantee he'd never show up. That guy has got so much character, so much grit, so much determination. He put his butt on the line for everybody in this organization, every fan in every single game last year with a torn whatever he had in his shoulder and he never flinched.” Simply put, Cook was given lemons and he made lemonade out of them. It wasn't a fireworks show, but he got the job done nicely and efficiently, and it doesn’t hurt that his teammates and coaches love him. The competition isn’t over, but it’s surely looking like it will be soon.

Players of the game

The best player on the field Thursday was Burden. There's a different feel to Burden this year compared to last year. For one, he can take a hit. He was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit. He had his helmet knocked off at least two or three times and he took a couple of other hits and he just got right back up. Some of these hits around this time a year ago probably would've left him shaken up, and it makes sense because he was a true freshman, but you can see the work he's put on his body to absorb these hits. Then again, his move to the slot was going to force that anyway. Burden frequently made his way over the middle and was making catches in traffic that showed bright flashes of a future NFL player. He finished the game with a team-high seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. "He's a great player. Players make plays; it's not complicated," Drinkwitz said. "Get the ball to your best players and they made plays." "Yeah, I think it's great," Cook said about Burden's move to the slot this season. "I think we'll be able to get him the ball more and he can add more access on his releases. It's going to allow him to play faster with the ball in his hands. I think it's gonna be really good for him." Miller gets an honorable mention. He made a couple of big-time plays, but he did have that aforementioned dropped pass that led to an interception. Defensive end Johnny Walker led the team in tackles with six to go along with a tackle for loss and half a sack. There were questions about the state of the EDGE position all offseason and Walker quieted them for at least a night with how he played. He's transformed himself from a scrawny kid who Ennis Rakestraw thought played on offense, to a starting defender on what is possibly a top-35 defense again this year. "Johnny has been my roommate since I came to college. I always knew what he could do. Johnny came in at 180 pounds, so he was really small. I thought he was a receiver," Rakestraw said. "(But) he worked and had opportunities to leave if he wanted and he stayed and bought in and look at him and what he's doing for the Tigers." The entire defense can really be applauded in actuality. The Tigers did seem to lose a little defensive focus towards the latter end of this blowout win but they still locked up. For one, this is the second-fewest amount of points and total yards (196) allowed in the Drinkwitz era. They forced South Dakota to punt five times and held the Coyotes to under 40 yards rushing. South Dakota was 2-of-13 on third down and was limited to five yards on nine plays at the end of the first quarter. There wasn't much South Dakota could do, so mustering up 10 points is an accomplishment in itself.

Cameos