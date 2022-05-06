Missouri enters mix for 3-star DE Jordan Allen
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri recently extended another offer to one of the top 2023 talents in the Kansas City area in Olathe South (Kan.) defensive end Jordan Allen.The three-star prospect visited Missouri was back i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news