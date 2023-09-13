Missouri has begun to turn the page on its 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee State last Saturday and refocused its sights on one of its biggest games of the year. A matchup against rival No. 15 Kansas State awaits this weekend. Before the Tigers meet the Wildcats for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday morning, head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday and it didn't take long for him to address one of the biggest storylines coming out of the MTSU game: the play of his offensive line. "I think there are both (small and big issues with the offensive line)," Drinkwitz said. ... "There are some issues there that gotta continue to be addressed. I think we were disappointed with the first drive in the red zone. We had a holding penalty, a false start and then a sack three plays in a row right there. "That really needs to get off the tape. The sack, Javon (Foster) is anticipating a twist stunt between the three technique and the defensive end, and you have to take care of first things first, which is blocking your guy. So I think that part of it is correctable." After keeping quarterbacks Brady Cook and Sam Horn relatively clean in Week 1 versus South Dakota, Mizzou's offensive line allowed four sacks and seven tackles for loss versus the Blue Raiders. Following the game, Drinkwitz said there was a chance that the Tigers would be making personnel changes on the offensive line. On Tuesday, he got more specific. "I think we got to create competition at the right guard position and see if we can improve at that spot," Drinkwitz said. ... "Marcellus Johnson is going to get an opportunity there. We're going to continue to get Big Show (Logan Reichert) better. He got a lot of reps at right guard yesterday in the young guns' opportunity (at Monday's practice). EJ (Ndoma-Ogar) is still a work in progress and is continuing to compete, so really it'd be those four guys (including incumbent starter Cam'Ron Johnson)." Cam'Ron, who came over from Houston after being named a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection last season, initially came to Missouri with the team hoping he could beat out Connor Tollison for the starting center gig. Tollison dispatched him a week into camp and has gotten rave reviews since about how well he's performed the last six weeks. After losing that battle, Cam'Ron got moved to right guard and has been starting there since the second week of fall camp.

Cam'Ron Johnson's PFF grades in 2023 Opponent Total Offense Run blocking Pass blocking South Dakota 77.7 81.5 83.4 MTSU 51.0 48.5 59.3 Season 65.1 65.6 73.4

According to PFF College, through two games and 133 total snaps, Cam'Ron has a total offense grade of 65.1, which ranks 10th among Missouri offensive players but fourth among offensive linemen. He also had the third-best pass-blocking grade among Mizzou linemen at 73.4 but the fifth-best run-blocking grade at 65.6. During the open part of Tuesday's practice, he and Marcellus were swapping snaps back and forth with the first-team offensive line. Marcellus, an Eastern Michigan transfer, has been in the swing tackle role since the middle of fall camp and has seen 15 snaps this season. He's usually made his appearances when the Tigers want a sixth lineman on the field.

Limited playing time for depth players, distributing touches

The Tigers said all offseason that their roster is deeper than last year. Drinkwitz is on record saying that he would have a hard time picking a position that doesn't have multiple players with a case to start because that's how deep the team is. That would imply the team has a number of guys at each position who are quality players, but through two games fans haven't seen many of them, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. So far, 14 offensive players, not including quarterback Horn, are averaging 10 or more snaps per game. Horn got to play the whole second half versus South Dakota, but he didn't see the field in Week 2 and seems unlikely to see many more snaps in the near future. Overall, only 19 offensive players have taken a snap. When Drinkwitz was asked on Tuesday if he's satisfied with the number of players who've gotten a chance to see the field, his answer seemed to be a combination of yes and no, but nothing definitive. "I do think there are some situations where we would have liked to get some other guys some plays, or a series here and there, but I don't feel like they're behind. I feel like we know who they are and what they're going to be able to do when their opportunities are called, and it's a long season," Drinkwitz said. "Two games in, especially with the way the new redshirt rule is, you can play in four games plus a bowl game. "It doesn't matter when, it's just they're going to have their opportunities and quite honestly, I think one thing that gets you in trouble is when you play your guys early, and then you have to make that decision late in the season when you're in conference play and guys are dinged up." Drinkwitz used Daylan Carnell as an example. Because he had reached his limit of games to preserve his redshirt in the regular season, Mizzou couldn't use him in its bowl game. So essentially, Drinkwitz doesn't want players to waste a game on their redshirt tracker to play a handful of snaps in games versus South Dakota and MTSU. He would rather those players save those games, develop in practice and still have a chance to play in conference play, whether it be because the team needs a spark off the bench or in the case of injury. That would also give those players a chance to preserve their redshirts. The argument against this would be that wide receiver Mekhi Miller got injured at some point in the first half last week, and it would've made sense to play someone else. Instead, the Tigers just moved starting receiver Mookie Cooper from the outside to the slot. Not only are other players not getting playing time, but only a handful of the skill position players are getting the ball.

Missouri position player touches through two games Player Touches Cody Schrader 44 Nathaniel Peat 25 Luther Burden III 16 Other wide receivers 8 Tight ends 3