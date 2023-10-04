No. 21 Missouri (5-0) will host No. 23 LSU (3-2) in Week 6 in what will be Mizzou's biggest game of the season to date. The Tigers of Missouri are coming off a 38-21 road win in its Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt, while LSU looks to rebound from a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss. Eli Drinkwitz understands the task ahead of him and his Tigers this Saturday when they face Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, and he knows his team can't and won't take LSU lightly despite its recent loss.

Previewing LSU

At the helm, LSU has Jayden Daniels, one of the nation's best quarterbacks with the stat line to back it up, leading the way. "He's a difficult challenge because he's an elite player. You know, from a statistics standpoint in all of the Heisman conversation or should be," Drinkwitz said. "So, our defense is going to have to accept the challenge." Last week, he had a monster game. He completed 75% of his passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 99 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries (6.6 yards per carry). For the season, he's completed 73% of his passes for 1,710 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 292 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries (4.9 yards per carry). He's also one of six players in FBS history with over 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards. However, Mizzou can't just lock in on Daniels. LSU sports the nation's sixth-rank offense and passing attack, as well as a top-30 rushing attack. Receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are high up on the Bayou Bengals' list of offensive weapons, with both players putting up all-conference level stats. Nabers, who is seemingly duking it out with Luther Burden III to be the nation's top receiver not only has a similar stat line to Burden, but characteristics. "(He's an) explosive player, yards after catch opportunity, can extend the field vertically. (He's) He has really good ball skills, body control and can make all different types of catches," Drinkwitz said of Nabers.

Star Comparison Player Receptions/rank Total yards/rank Receiving yards per game/ rank Receiving TDs/rank Malik Nabers 40/3rd 625/2nd 125/3rd 5/T-12 Luther Burden 43/2nd 644/1st 128.8/2nd 5/T-12

Thomas is an elite No. 2 and shouldn't be overshadowed, though. He has racked up 33 receptions and 575 yards and a nation-leading eight touchdowns. Defensively, despite some of the struggles of LSU's 114th-ranked defense, it still has some of the league's best players. Most notably, EDGE Harold Perkins Jr. and former Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo. "I mean one of the elite players (Perkins) in our league. He creates havoc, not only in chasing down the play backside 一 a lot of people have tried to run counter to him, and he's able to beat the guard and get into the backfield to make plays," Drinkwitz said. "I've bet he's drawn a minimum of five holding calls against offensive linemen just because of the speed and quickness that he has. So, really an elite player there, and obviously, they've got Mekhi Wingo, who is an elite interior defensive lineman." Schematically, the offense will use a lot of shifts, motions, unbalanced formations and RPOs. Couple that with being a top-10 third-down offense and Daniels being able to pick defenses apart defenses with his arm and his leg, and you can understand why the Bayou Bengals offense puts up such high numbers. LSU's defense, led by former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and current defensive coordinator, Matt House, is a multiple defense. Complete with three-down and four-man fronts with multiple blitz packages. Something Drinkwitz said will be "challenging" to deal with because of the unpredictability of what LSU may run. Even though LSU gave up over 700 total yards and 55 points to the Rebels last week, Drinkwitz chalks it up to Ole Miss having a better day offensively more so than LSU’s defense having a bad day. "Honestly, when you go back and watch the game against Ole Miss, I mean Ole Miss' quarterback played exceptionally,” Drinkwitz said. “A really quick decision-maker. Got the ball to his guys in space. And then you look at the running back, (he) played outstanding. A lot of yards after contact, was able to navigate some really tight holes and (was) very hard to tackle.” Whether Drinkwitz fully believes LSU’s defense is better than what the stats say or if he’s just being coy to not give LSU any bulletin board material is anyone’s guess. But he’s not going into the game with any preconceived notions that it will be as easy (offensively) as Ole Miss made it out to be.

Passing attack flourishing

What a difference a year has made for the Mizzou offense. Around this time a year ago, Mizzou had nearly upset Georgia but was heading into a Week 6 matchup against Florida 2-3 and was averaging 25 points per game against (four) FBS opponents. In those four games, quarterback Brady Cook had only competed 60% of his passes for 700 yards (175 passing yards per game), two touchdowns and four interceptions. For the Tigers to be in any game last year, let alone win it, the defense had to play almost a perfect game. It doesn't have to do that anymore, now that Cook has seemingly turned into an all-conference level quarterback, and it’s definitely a sigh of relief for the defense. "It's a great feeling (to have offensive support), man. It's really good to see how Brady's been playing. He'd been working hard the whole offseason, and you can really tell that he's in tune with his work and he's ready to come with it every Saturday," Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey said proudly. "So, I think it's a good thing our offense is stepping up this year." Entering Week 6 this season, the Tigers are averaging 31.25 points per game, and Cook is completing 74% of his passes for 1,468 yards (293.6 passing yards per game) and 11 touchdowns. In four FBS games, he’s completing 72.9% of his passes for 1,296 yards (324 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. Not only has he been able to hook up with Burden, but he's gotten others like Theo Wease involved in recent weeks, with the former Sooner having his best game as a Tiger in Week 5, with 10 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. "It's (Wease's confidence and connection with Cook) grown a lot. Day in and day out we keep putting in that work and we're starting to see results, and on Saturday, it felt good," Wease said. Wease and Burden were the first pair of Mizzou teammates since 2018 to each record 100 receiving yards or more in the same game, and the former said during fall camp Burden was clearly the second-best receiver he has played with behind CeeDee Lamb. Now, it appears Burden has been closing the distance, and he thinks Burden should be in the conversation for some high-profile hardware. "So, I think y'all asked me this in fall camp, and I said, CeeDee Lamb was the best I played with. Lu making a real case for the best teammate I've played with," Wease said. "He's just super electric. He's always going to do something with the ball and he's just a dog. He works hard for it. So, I'm not surprised to see the success he has on Saturday. Yeah, he should be (a part of Heisman conversations). Definitely, give Lu the Heisman. He's Him." Wease, who has recorded 24 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns, and Burden join Mookie Cooper as the Tigers three receivers with at least 13 receptions and 190 receiving yard so far this year.. Through five weeks, Mizzou boasts the 42-ranked offense at 433.8 yards per game and the 15th-ranked passing attack at 304.4 yards. "Yeah, I think every week we're getting a little bit better. And again, your confidence comes from your preparation," Drinkwitz said. "I think the way these guys have attacked practice on Tuesdays and Wednesdays gives them a lot of confidence to execute. "I think our guys are becoming more and more confident in the schemes. I think Kirby (Moore) is more and more confident in the players executing the schemes that he wants to call, and I think it's been good growth."

Things to correct

During his postgame presser last Saturday, Drinkwitz, for the most part, was happy about the way his team played, but he said he needed to review the film to see what really stood out to him positively and negatively, and after looking back over the tape he had more positive things to say than negative things. "Think I was more impressed by the by the protection that we provided our quarterback. I think specifically on our shot plays down the field, our quarterback was really clean," Drinkwitz said. "I think I was a little bit more surprised by how well our run fits worked defensively. I think we did a really nice job of limiting their runs." The pass protection has been stout all year, and the Tigers own the nation's 15th-best pass-blocking grade at 78.3, according to PFF College. As far as run defense, the Tigers own the nation's eighth-ranked run defense allowing a little less than 75 rushing yards per game. However, the main negative Drinkwitz had for the team was the team's run-blocking, which is notable because Mizzou has the third-best run-blocking grade at 81.0. He doesn't think their play reflected such a grade. "I'm disappointed in the backside of our run schemes right now. Right now, our backside run blocking is not very good at all," Drinkwitz said. "The backside defensive end (and) backside linebackers are making plays on us. We're trying to run the outside zone and we're getting two and three (yards) instead of being able to get six, seven or more. We've got to take more pride that our guys (that we're supposed to block) are not going to make the tackle. And when I'm on the backside of the run, my block's the most important block. It's a championship block." Mizzou rushed for 145 yards against Vandy, but it got off to a slow start with just 46 yards on 15 carries in the first half, making it the second week in a row it had at least 14 rushes but less than 50 rushing yards in the first half. Missouri also had nine total penalties, with five going against the offensive line. Considering Drinkwitz is weary of how well Perkins plays on the outside, the run game and not committing penalties will be a big part of Saturday's matchup.

Talking to the new starting punter