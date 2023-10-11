Missouri (5-1) has turned the page on its 49-39 loss to LSU last week and now has its sights set on division rival No. 24 Kentucky (5-1) in what will be a monumental game in terms of the division standings. Eli Drinkwitz understands the Tigers have to get back on track and it won't be an easy task facing a Kentucky team that has given them some crazy battles the last few years.

Previewing Kentucky

In some ways, to some players, coaches and Missouri fans, the Tigers' matchup against Kentucky is a bigger feud than the one with Arkansas. Mizzou hasn't beaten Kentucky since Drinkwitz's first year in 2020 and hasn't won at Kroger Field since 2013. It will be just a little bit harder this time around with the Wildcats making some personnel moves to bolster their offense. However, the most notable additions come in the form of quarterback Devin Leary formerly of North Carolina State and running back Ray Davis formerly of Vanderbilt. Leary, who is two seasons removed from passing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions, has passed for 1,257 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Davis, fresh off of a 1,042-yard and five-touchdown season, is ninth in the nation in rushing yards this season with 653 and he also has the fourth-most rushing touchdowns with eight. He's also got 13 receptions for 182 yards and four touchdowns. "We've got to do what we do at a high level and defend what they do. I think Coach (Blake) Baker always does a really good job on third downs trying to create pressure. Obviously, we utilize pressure on base downs too, to create negative plays," Drinkwitz said in regards to getting some pressure on Leary. “They run the ball really well with the transfer running back Ray Davis. I think he's one of the best running backs in this league," Drinkwitz said. "He has really good vision and burst. I think he's running faster this year than maybe he did last year." In addition to Leary and Davis, Kentucky has an emerging receiver in Barion Brown, who not only leads the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown, he is also its kickoff return specialist and has already taken a kickoff back for a touchdown. "Brown is a tremendous player that gives them that vertical threat and the horizontal speed too, that creates issues," Drinkwitz said. “So, we're going to have to really be good on the defensive side of the ball. “I mean, he was freshman All-SEC last year and Luther Burden wasn’t, so it has to mean something. He’s pretty special.” Overall, the Wildcats are one of the better special teams units in the league. They're seventh in the FBS in kickoff return average at 28.5, 34th in punt return average at 11.83 and their kicker, Alex Raynor, has made all six of his field goal attempts and is 24-of-25 on PATs. Defensively, Mark Stoops' unit enters the game with the nation's 46th-ranked defense, just five spots ahead of Missouri's, but also owns the 13th-best run defense. One of the players leading that stout run defense is 6-foot-6, 348-pound defensive lineman Deone Walker, who has racked up 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. "I think Deone Walker is an elite player at the defensive line position for them and he plays all kinds of places," Drinkwitz said. To Drinkwitz's point, Walker has started two games at left defensive tackle, two games at right defensive tackle, one start at left defensive end and one spot at right defensive end. So, he will be one to watch for all over the defensive line come Saturday night in a game Drinkwitz said will be determined in the trenches and by the run game. "The team that seems to rush the ball better seems to be the team that's going to win the game," Drinkwitz said. "Definitely a trench-style game on both sides. And we're going to have to make sure we're ready for the physical style of play that they have. "One thing we've got to be careful of is we got to say in our gaps. It showed up in the LSU game in some of our pressure situations. We're not able to maintain the gaps that we're supposed to be in, whether it's the down lineman moving or the linebacker blitzing. So, we've got to be firmer in making sure that we're not creating seams vertically for the run game, especially with these guys."

Injury update

Missouri will have to go without star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw this week, as he's been dealing with a nagging groin injury. "He had been battling a groin thing, which is a unique situation. That's what held him out of the Memphis game. It's flared back up on the other side, (so) we're going to hold him this week. So he'll be out this week. We need to try to get him healthy, so that we're not constantly going on this back and forth." Rakestraw only played 30 snaps in Week 6 versus LSU but he recorded three tackles, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and had the best total defense and coverage grade on the team for the game, according to PFF College. He didn't practice on Tuesday. Part of the thought process for keeping Rakestraw out besides looking out for his best interest is seeing how a week of recovery did for defensive end Darius Robinson, who missed Week 5 versus Vandy with a calf injury. "Hopefully, it turns out like what happened with D Rob, I thought D-Rob played his most dominant (and) physical game against LSU because he felt more confident," Drinkwitz said. Robinson thinks he played well, although he admits he's still not 100%. "My calf is feeling good, (but it's) still not where I want to be. But every day I'm just trying to do more and more treatment and rehab to get back to 100%," Robinson said. "And I think I played well, I think I've still got a lot of improvement to make, and each week, I'm just trying to get better and better to help this defense and help us be successful." He was a full participant during Tuesday's practice. Running back Cody Schrader has been dealing with a quad contusion for a while now and Drinkwitz didn't know if Schrader would be available for last week's game, but Schrader was and rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Schrader did practice on Tuesday, and he didn't have a non-contact jersey on like he has had in recent weeks. Wide receiver Mekhi Miller, who is dealing with a head injury, is "questionable but trending in the right direction" as Drinkwitz described it. He was at practice in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday. Quarterback Brady Cook, who hasn't been 100% since the Kansas State game due to a hyperextended knee, said his knee is progressing and that he is able to do a little more running. "Yeah, it's definitely turned the corner and I can definitely use my legs more," Cook said. Cook was the team's second-leading rusher last season with 585 yards and six touchdowns.

Drinkwitz's connection to Devin Leary