The Tigers return nearly 80% of their offensive production from a year ago and exactly 80% of their production on the defensive side of the ball, but there are still some gaps to fill on both sides. Mizzou got a slew of transfers earlier in the offseason and their impact is already being felt. Some new Tigers spoke to the media on Tuesday about how they’re adjusting to their new team.

New starters on the offensive line and at receiver?

It wasn't that hard of a decision for former Houston guard Cam'Ron Johnson to join the Tigers in April. After all, his offensive line coach Brandon Jones had just accepted the open offensive line coaching position vacated by Marcus Johnson that same month, and his official visit went off without a hitch. "I knew where I was coming out of the portal 一 just the whole environment when I got here for the first time meeting Javon (Foster), X(avier Delgado), some of the dudes and seeing where their heads were at," Johnson said. "The mission that they were on 一 some of those dudes it's their last year, so we all got the same goal. We're trying to get to the league and win the SEC." The offensive line needed help at a slew of positions but the Tigers were determined to bring in some center competition for Connor Tollison. Johnson was that competition, but it didn't last too long before the former All-American Athletic Conference first-team guard was back on the move competing for another spot. Still, Johnson continues to put in extra work after practice working on his center skills and credits Tollison for helping him in his transition. "Well, right now they've got me at the right guard, so I'm playing next to him, "Johnson said. "When I was out there he was very helpful with just learning the play calls because you're kind of the quarterback of the offensive line, so you got to be able to put guys in position to win. "When I was just getting out there for the first time learning to snap and everything he was really helpful with that and just ways to reach a three tech or a 2i and base block, things of that nature." Johnson’s move to right guard represents another change for him. When he was named to that aforementioned All-AAC team last year it was as a left guard. It's not a big deal to Johnson, though. He'll play wherever the Tigers' coaching staff needs him to play. "Guard or center, it doesn't really matter. I have fun at both," Johnson said. "It's enjoyable to get out there and compete against some good talent, so either or about being more comfortable."

Former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease is having fun in this new Kirby Moore-led offense. The former Sooner described some of what Tigers fans can expect from the offense, which has had this Missouri defense second-guessing itself at times. "Everything looks the same and we run so many different things, but it all looks the same," Wease said. "Just talking to some of the defensive guys like some of the corners, they'll think they know what's coming because everything looks the same and it'll be totally different." Wease has been one of many camp standouts which is no slight task considering he lines up against Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw every practice. A duo he believes is the best in the nation. "They're both really good at what they do," Wease said. "Honestly, I think they're the best cornerback duo in the country for sure. I know I've got to come with it every day. I can't take any days off when I'm dealing with Ennis and KAD. They're both really smooth and have high IQ, and IQ plays a big part." The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder said he's been working on being more of a vocal leader this offseason, which apparently came in hand after head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he was embarrassed by the wide receivers blocking through the first week of camp. "I told the group it's a mindset, you've got to want to block just like you want to catch the ball and stuff like that, but it starts with blocking," Wease said. "We've changed our mindset, and we just brought more physicality to the room, and we've gotten better at it.” For what it’s worth, Drinkwitz did say after the second week of practice that the receivers did do much better blocking on the perimeter. Wease said there's a night and day difference between how he was utilized last year and how he's expected to be utilized this season, but he probably lines up as the starting x-receiver in week one when Missouri hosts South Dakota on Aug. 31. However, he does also have his eyes on conference play. "I'm ready to see what the SEC hype is about," Wease said.

Transfer defenders fitting in with Mizzou's defense

Safety Tre'Vez Johnson's transition to Missouri has been smooth outside of how cold it is. He's not used to that. But like Cam'Ron, Tre'Vez's visit in January made signs for an easy pairing. "When I came on my visit it just felt right," Tre’Vez said. "I loved everything about the visit, the locker room, defensive scheme, Coach (Blake) Baker 一 that was probably the main reason to come. How good this defense was. ... I feel like I fit right in." Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, who was Tre’Vez’s teammate at Florida, said defensive hosts let prospective defensive transfers know on their visits what they expected of them if they joined the team and to be ready to compete. That wasn't a problem for Tre’Vez.. "Come in and compete, it kind of goes both ways with that (as far as Johnson's expectations of the Tigers' defense versus their expectations of him)," Tre’Vez said. "There's 80% returning, so that's a lot of production coming back. So, I knew it wouldn't be easy. ... but (I can) just come in, compete and do my job." Tre’Vez recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 12 games last season primarily at the STAR, As it stands, it seems like he will heavily split reps with Daylan Carnell at STAR. "He's just an athlete, the ball finds him all the time," Te’Vez said. "He can do anything. He looks like a linebacker but he can play DB, move like a DB, he can cover the slot or anybody on offense. He's just a versatile player." Tre’Vez isn't a one-trick pony, though. He is willing to work at any safety spot to stay on the field. The Tigers seem to be high on him, as he looks like one of the better additions out of the transfer portal.

A couple of other defenders who have had decent camps are Arizona State EDGE transfer Joe Moore and former Jackson State EDGE Nyles Gaddy. Moore is currently the Tigers' most experienced EDGE when it comes to playing Power 5 competition, but he feels being with the Tigers has opened his eyes a lot. "I'd say I have to be more tuned in. It's more of an NFL-style defense but that's what I needed," Moore said gratefully. "I needed to be more focused and locked in doing a lot of different stuff from scheme and technique-wise and blitzes and all of that. Being in a group of guys with experience, not coming in with people not knowing their assignments. "They're locked in. Like, everybody is on the same page. People know what they're doing. It actually helps me because I'm learning from those guys like Darius (Robinson), Johnny Walker and all of them. I'm just learning from each of them. They're teaching me the scheme, how to use my hands, and stuff about the defensive line that I didn't know until I got here." In Moore's view, he's a much better player now than he was when he joined the team in January. Not just because of who he's working alongside on the defensive line or going one-on-one against star left tackle Javon Foster. It's because of this team's work ethic. "Ever since I've stepped foot in here I've just seen what this team is about," Moore said. "I don't have to really ask anybody for no extra work they're already doing that. Every time I come in to do some extra work there are about 10-20 guys doing the same thing I'm doing. So, really seeing everybody on the same page gets exciting for me."