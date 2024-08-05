USA Today released its 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday and Missouri is placed right outside the top 10 at No. 11. The ranking comes after the Tigers went 11-2 last season capped off with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

The last time Mizzou featured in USA Today's Preseason Coaches Poll was in 2015 when it was ranked No. 23 after going 11-3 in 2014.

Here are the results of the poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12 LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami (FL)

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. North Carolina State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa

Missouri is one of nine SEC teams in the preseason top 25. Mizzou opponents in the preseason rankings are Alabama (5), Oklahoma (16) and Texas A&M (20).

This is the second-highest preseason ranking ever for Mizzou in the Coaches' poll, which debuted in 1978. The Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the 2008 preseason poll. Mizzou opens the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against Murray State.