Missouri football ranked 11th in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
USA Today released its 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday and Missouri is placed right outside the top 10 at No. 11. The ranking comes after the Tigers went 11-2 last season capped off with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
The last time Mizzou featured in USA Today's Preseason Coaches Poll was in 2015 when it was ranked No. 23 after going 11-3 in 2014.
Here are the results of the poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12 LSU
13. Utah
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami (FL)
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. North Carolina State
23. USC
24. Kansas
25. Iowa
Missouri is one of nine SEC teams in the preseason top 25. Mizzou opponents in the preseason rankings are Alabama (5), Oklahoma (16) and Texas A&M (20).
This is the second-highest preseason ranking ever for Mizzou in the Coaches' poll, which debuted in 1978. The Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the 2008 preseason poll. Mizzou opens the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against Murray State.
