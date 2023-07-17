The dog days of the offseason are coming to an end soon. Missouri's season opener versus South Dakota on Aug. 31 is 45 days away but Monday is the start of SEC Media Days in Nashville. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz will join Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and LSU head coach Brian Kelly as coaches from the league who will kick off the four-day event. PowerMizzou will be on hand to provide complete coverage of Missouri's day. Here are five topics we'd hope and expect to get talked about on day one.

1. How did the offseason go for the quarterbacks, and is there a deadline to name a starter? Typically, the first half of the question may rank a little lower, but there wasn't a real spring football game or an end-of-spring ball press conference. Mizzou held somewhat of a simulated scrimmage, but due to injuries to last year's starter Brady Cook (torn labrum) and redshirt freshman Sam Horn (forearm), the latter didn't do much in spring camp and the former didn't participate at all. So, without talking to any players or coaches since early March the status of who ranks where in the three-man quarterback race among Cook, Horn and Miami transfer Jake Garcia is up in the air. No one outside of the team really knows how well or bad any of the players were in the offseason. During the team's Come Home tour stop in St. Louis in late April, Drinkwitz alluded to Cook leading the pack and being the starter at that moment. But that doesn't mean he has the job won by any means, and it also doesn't signify how big of a lead he has in the competition. Last season, Drinkwitz named Cook the starter a little over a week into fall camp. That probably wasn't by design. It appeared that there wasn't much competition in that instance, but this season there seems to be a battle in the works. Since Mizzou kicks off its season a couple of days before most teams, does that impact Drinkwitz's timeline to name his starter? Is it possible that the competition will carry over into the first couple of weeks of the season?

2. How much will the defense have to lean on the secondary? It's been duly noted that Mizzou has eight starters returning in 2023 but none of them are defensive ends. The Tigers' best player from a season ago was Isaiah McGuire, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Trajan Jeffcoat started nine games before being supplanted by DJ Coleman, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Meanwhile, Jeffcoat crossed Missouri's southern border and transferred to Arkansas. On top of all of that, there doesn't seem to be a definitive pair of defensive ends who will easily assume the starting roles. Defensive ends and cornerbacks go hand-and-hand just like pass rush and pass coverage go hand-and-hand. If there's a good pass rush then the defensive backs don't have to cover as long. If the pass rush isn't so great then the defensive backs have to cover receivers a little longer. Fortunately for the Tigers, they have one of the better cornerback duos in the nation in Kris Abrams-Draine (who will join Drinkwitz, Javon Foster and Darius Robinson in Nashville) and Ennis Rakestraw returning alongside safeties Jaylon Carlies, Joseph Charleston and Daylan Carnell. Both cornerbacks finished in the top three in the league in pass deflections a season ago with over 25 combined while Carlies and Carnell tied for the most interceptions with three. Charleston played over 100 snaps in the box, at free safety and the box and has proven to be a Swiss army knife. So, they have the talent and ability to make plays on the ball, but how much more will Mizzou rely on them this season and how does that change the dynamics of what they do scheme-wise? 3. Where does the EDGE competition stand? A follow-up to the last topic. Who will start at defensive end? The idea of Robinson moving from defensive tackle to defensive end has been thrown out there because the Tigers retained so many defensive tackles (and because he wants to show he can play on the EDGE). He's the best defensive lineman on the team and if anyone is going to make the switch to the outside it would be him. But who would line up opposite of him? On the roster right now (as far as scholarship players), is Johnny Walker, Joe Moore, Nyles Gaddy, Jahkai Lang, Serigne Tounkara and Austin Firestone. Overall, it's an inexperienced group with Moore being the only person to log meaningful snaps in Power 5 play from his time at Arizona State. Obviously, someone has to start, and if one had to guess who it would be they'd probably go with Walker since he was in the system last season. But it's really anyone's guess.

4. How do the Tigers follow up a really good defensive season in 2022 with a similar or better one this season? After an abysmal 2021 season in which Missouri allowed almost 435 yards of total offense per game, it bounced back in 2022. The team hired Blake Baker to be the safeties coach in January 2022 to be the team's safeties coach before adding the title of defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks departed for the Carolina Panthers. Missouri had a top-35 defense in 2022 after allowing just under 340 total yards per game and 25 points per game. A large reason why the Tigers went .500 last season was due to Baker and the defense, and he would receive an extension before the end of his first season with the program. Last season, Baker said he thought it was more important to learn the defense Wilks had in place than have everyone else learn his defense. So, he kept things relatively simple in his first season. However, with most of the starters and every defensive coach returning, how much more complex will the team be in 2023 and how can they be better? Last season's defensive resurgence was unexpected, but the Tigers' defense this year won't be surprising anyone.

5. How is the offensive line coming along, and what does it need to do to not only improve but be what Drinkwitz envisions it to be? There are a few moving parts with Missouri's offensive line compared to a year ago. Actually, it's not just the players it's the coach too. Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson left to take the same position at Purdue and Missouri hired Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones to take over the position. Not long after Jones came to Mizzou, his All-American Athletic Conference left guard, Cam'Ron Johnson, followed him from Houston. He's expected to replace Connor Tollison as the starting center. Armand Membou, who impressed at right tackle as a true freshman last season, will start at right guard. Eastern Michigan transfer Marcellus Johnson will switch from his natural left tackle position to be Mizzou's starting right tackle. There is still some change that can possibly happen at left guard with last year's starter, Xavier Delgado, being in a position battle with EJ Ndoma-Ogar, who played well in a couple of starts at right guard last season before a lower leg injury ended his season prematurely. Only Foster is virtually guaranteed to start in the same position he started in a year ago. Last season, there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds by the line.

The Tigers finished 118th in tackles for loss allowed per game with 7.88 and 91 total in the regular season. That's not all on the offensive line but a lot of it was. Missouri committed 54 penalties on offense last regular season, and the offensive line committed 32 of them, or 59%. It's easy for someone to say, 'Block better' or 'Don't commit penalties,' but how do the Tigers reach that point? And how are the Johnsons and Membou adjusting to their new positions?