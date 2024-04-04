Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers has announced his commitment to Missouri. The last visit the Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford star took was to Georgia on Tuesday but that experience wasn't enough to win him over. Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff beat Georgia, Penn State, and Pittsburgh to land a commitment from Zollers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The thing about Missouri is the connection," Zollers said. "I think I have a really good connection with Coach Andy (Belluomini), the assistant quarterback coach, Coach (Jacob) Peeler, the receivers coach, obviously Coach (Kirby) Moore and every single coach on that staff, not just the assistant coaches. I also feel like I have a good connection with the players. "It's definitely great to have Coach Drink involved in the offense so much too because having as many people that know the position on the staff is better," he said. "Having a head coach that knows the position is definitely a plus. "I could start off what they believe can be the best recruiting class in the country," said Zollers. "I'm just the starting the starting piece and then hopefully everyone will follow."

WHAT THE TIGETS ARE GETTING

Zollers has ideal size and impressive mobility. He can throw the ball with power to nearly every point on the field and he does a good job putting touch on his passes when necessary. Zollers can layer his passes when needing to throw to the second and third levels. It's impressive to see his ability to work within the pocket, even when defenders are bearing down on him. Zollers has shown solid footwork when he has a clean pocket and consistent accuracy throughout the season. He threw for 2,917 yards with a completion percentage of 62.8 this past season. Zollers tallied an impressive 37-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio as well. He tacked on 420 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns too.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR MISSOURI