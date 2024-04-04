Missouri lands a commitment from four-star QB Matt Zollers
Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers has announced his commitment to Missouri. The last visit the Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford star took was to Georgia on Tuesday but that experience wasn't enough to win him over.
Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff beat Georgia, Penn State, and Pittsburgh to land a commitment from Zollers.
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"The thing about Missouri is the connection," Zollers said. "I think I have a really good connection with Coach Andy (Belluomini), the assistant quarterback coach, Coach (Jacob) Peeler, the receivers coach, obviously Coach (Kirby) Moore and every single coach on that staff, not just the assistant coaches. I also feel like I have a good connection with the players.
"It's definitely great to have Coach Drink involved in the offense so much too because having as many people that know the position on the staff is better," he said. "Having a head coach that knows the position is definitely a plus.
"I could start off what they believe can be the best recruiting class in the country," said Zollers. "I'm just the starting the starting piece and then hopefully everyone will follow."
WHAT THE TIGETS ARE GETTING
Zollers has ideal size and impressive mobility. He can throw the ball with power to nearly every point on the field and he does a good job putting touch on his passes when necessary. Zollers can layer his passes when needing to throw to the second and third levels. It's impressive to see his ability to work within the pocket, even when defenders are bearing down on him. Zollers has shown solid footwork when he has a clean pocket and consistent accuracy throughout the season. He threw for 2,917 yards with a completion percentage of 62.8 this past season. Zollers tallied an impressive 37-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio as well. He tacked on 420 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns too.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MISSOURI
Hats off to Eliah Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore here. They prioritized Zollers, didn't take their foot off the gas throughout the entire process, and were rewarded with his commitment. The relationships they built with Zollers and his family really won them over. The way Zollers gelled with Moore stood out throughout the recruiting process and he visit to Missouri in March helped solidify their connection. Drinkwitz was upfront with Zollers when it came to potential coaching staff movement too. Kirby Moore is a young and successful coach who will get looked at for other jobs but, by bringing that up, Drinkwitz was able to build trust with Zollers and his family.
Now that Zollers is officially onboard, look for Missouri to try to string together some big commitments. Zollers has quietly built a friendship with top 100 WR Jayvan Boggs. Keep an eye on top 100 offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Lamont Rogers along with 2026 five-star Jackson Cantwell.