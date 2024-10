Missouri has dipped into the Mid-South region once again this cycle to land a commitment.

The Tigers have landed a pledge from 2025 Pocola (Okla.) three-star athlete Dakotah Terrell. He is expected to play tight end in Columbia.

Terrell is an obviously intriguing prospect, measuring in at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds. At that size, tight end, is really one of the only positions available to play. He has also experience at defensive end though.

With his addition, he is now the lone tight end commit in the class, which now holds 17 members.