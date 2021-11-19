Missouri looking for the right offense with new-look roster

Long gone are the fundamental years of basketball where players like Dolph Schayes and Bob Petitt ruled the world, and the pill didn’t see much action outside of handoffs and simply being swung around. But Missouri fans could be forgiven for having flashbacks to days gone long by. Mizzou Arena has seen some abysmal, stagnant stretches of offense over the season’s first games. Thursday night’s hosting of NIU felt no different for the majority of the matchup. It wasn’t until roughly 10 minutes remained in the game when the Tigers saw things click and put together 22-5 run to survive the Huskies early scare in a 54-37 win. “Not to say anybody is selfish, I want to be clear,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “You have multiple guys that want to put the ball in the basket but the sacrifice to get to that point — the passing, the screening, the cutting, we have to do it as a team in order for us to be successful.” It’s a personnel thing for Martin. Different things work for different groups. Martin listed point guard Boogie Coleman, off guard Amari Davis, wings DaJuan Gordon and Javon Pickett and forward Kobe Brown as players who all have a score first mentality. The bunch that the fifth-year coach is leading now is vastly different from the two All-SEC players and the surrounding core that came with little surprises last year. Ball State transfer Coleman has emerged as the heavily depended on, doomed-if-he-isn’t active, primary ball handler. His importance was evidenced in the possibly inevitable meltdown of the Tigers when he went down early in the second half of an 80-66 loss against Kansas City on Monday. Outside of Coleman there hasn’t been a ton of pick-and-roll, and certainly not nearly as much as last season. Martin has embraced the idea of these interchangeable athletes on both ends. So far, it hasn’t exactly equated to a Gonzaga level offense. “The difference last year, you had an elite level screener and diver in Jeremiah Tilmon,” Martin said. “He hit and he dives at the rim, he brings two guys with him. So, we don't have it at that level yet. “We just have to be better at passing, cutting and moving, then sprinting into a ball screen. But Jordan (Wilmore) is not a guy who's going to be setting ball screens all over the floor because you want to keep him out of foul trouble.”

With Wilmore in the middle, Martin is completely overhauling his offensive approach this year. (Megan Fox)

Wilmore isn’t without his strengths though, though. While a career performance for him Thursday night (11 points, six rebounds and three blocks) doesn’t spell out Tilmon of the future, it does show signs of being playable. Sure, he has to slip virtually every screen because he needs a head start against the defense on the way to the rim. But some of the actions that involved him merely setting ghost screens here and there opened up different looks for Coleman to create. One of the solutions may come on defense where Martin uttered a four-letter word he has rarely used in 15 years a head coach. “I say it to our staff all the time, and hopefully one of them will hit me across the head and make me do it, but we have to play a zone because it puts those big guys in tough situations,” the coach said. “ I have to be better as a coach because you can’t have a 7-3 guy, 300 pounds sitting on the bench. Play a zone, give him a chance to play because he has a physical presence. Same with Yaya (Keita).” On the other end of the floor, Martin’s offensive philosophy has more or less been forced to shift based on the hand he’s drawn. “Really want guys to space out and play, because I think we have some pretty good guys off the dribble,” he said said. “What happens is I have to help them in practice, because I think we’re holding the ball a little too much. Nothing wrong with being anxious to score the ball, but the ball has to move. I think we're best when the ball is moving, being aggressive, getting downhill.” That’s what much of Thursday was for the Tigers. Standing around, handing the ball off a number of times each possession, hopelessly aiming for that one cutter to save the day. Following Monday’s loss, Pickett talked about jump stopping and how it must happen in order to not only prevent offensive fouls, but to keep plays alive and kick out to the open man. Missouri didn’t see great creation for the first 30 minutes against NIU, and it kept the game close. The motion and personnel are just two-thirds of the equation. The final third? Actual shot-making and translation in production when they get the looks.

Coleman looks likely to run the show going forward for the Tigers. (Megan Fox)