Missouri coach Steve Bieser said Saturday that his team’s 8-3 win over Tennessee will benefit the team as it prepares for another win-or-go-home matchup. While it is possible that Missouri’s season could still continue if it loses to South Carolina — the Tigers appear to be hovering on the bubble of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament — most tournament projections do not currently include Missouri in the field, meaning the team needs at least one win in the conference tournament to give itself a chance.

The Tigers begin the actual SEC Tournament Tuesday night in Hoover, Alabama, facing five-seed South Carolina in a single-elimination, first-round matchup. Missouri, which snuck into the field by taking two of three games from the Volunteers on the final weekend of the regular season, is the number 12 seed. First pitch should come around 8 p.m.

Two days after extending its season by winning what effectively served as an SEC Tournament elimination game against Tennessee, the Missouri baseball team finds itself in a familiar situation.

Senior Matt Berler said that, in the eyes of the Missouri players, Tuesday’s is another must-win game. Beyond that, he hasn’t given any thought to how the team could boost its resume in Hoover.

“We win that game, who knows what happens,” Berler said. “No need to look forward, just look at the next one.”

Bieser wants his players to take that approach, but he also wants them to enjoy the tournament atmosphere and play loose. He cited playing loose as one of the keys to Saturday’s victory.

“It has to be one game at a time,” Bieser said on Saturday. “When you start looking forward, you don’t do a lot of good things, and what we’re going to do is exactly how we attacked (Saturday’s) game. We talk about, hey, it’s an opportunity, our seniors’ last time on this field, we’re going to go out and enjoy the moment, we’re going to have fun with it and we’re going to try to play as loose as we possibly can.”

Missouri lost two of three games in a road series against South Carolina during the regular season. The rubber match was particularly heartbreaking — a 1-0 loss that resulted from a walk-off home run hit off Missouri’s starting pitcher, Tyler LaPlante. Left-hander T.J. Sikkema, who earned the win in Missouri’s only victory over South Carolina in the regular season, is projected to start Tuesday.

Should Missouri beat South Carolina, it will move into a double-elimination pool, in which its first matchup would be against Arkansas. Doing so would be huge for the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament resume, because the team would get two more games against high-RPI opponents and the opportunity to add more conference wins. Conference record is widely viewed as the weak point of the Tigers’ resume. Missouri went 12-18 against SEC foes this season.

One thing Missouri does have on its side entering the postseason: momentum. Following Saturday’s win, in which the Tigers lineup scored six runs in the seventh inning, senior Trey Harris said the team will benefit from the fact that its lineup finally broke through after two-and-a-half quiet games. Harris believes Missouri will carry that offense into Hoover, where it won’t be an easy matchup for any opponent.

“I think we’re the scariest 12 seed, or whatever we are, in the country,” Harris said. “Hopefully we get a win or two and just put us in the regional, and who knows what will happen.”