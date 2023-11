The fourth College Football Playoff poll of the 2023 season was released on Tuesday and Missouri (9-2, 5-2) remains at No. 9 after it was able to stave off Florida with a 33-31 win in Week 12. The postseason picture seems pretty clear for the Tigers barring utter chaos. If Missouri defeats Arkansas on Black Friday, it'll likely be playing in either the Cotton, Fiesta or Peach Bowl.

College Football Playoff Rankings for the Week of Nov. 21: 1. Georgia (11-0) 2. Ohio State (11-0) 3. Michigan (11-0) 4. Washington (11-0) 5. Florida State (11-0) 6. Oregon (10-1) 7. Texas (10-1) 8. Alabama (10-1) 9. Missouri (9-2) 10. Louisville (10-1) 11. Penn State (9-2) 12. Ole Miss (9-2) 13. Oklahoma (9-2) 14. LSU (8-3) 15. Arizona (8-3) 16. Oregon State (8-3) 17. Iowa (9-2) 18. Notre Dame (8-3) 19. Kansas State (8-3) 20. Oklahoma State (8-3) 21. Tennessee (7-4) 22. North Carolina State (8-3) 23. Tulane (10-1) 24. Clemson (7-4) 25. Liberty (11-0)

Previous Missouri rankings in the 2023 CFP poll