The win was the Tigers' second AP top 15 win of the season and their second win against a team currently ranked in the CFP top 25.

The third College Football Playoff poll of the 2023 season was released on Tuesday and Missouri (8-2, 4-2) moved up five spots to No. 9 from No. 14 after a dominating 36-7 win over then-No. 13 Tennessee in Week 11.

Missouri will host Florida in Week 12 for Senior Day and the Tigers' final home game of the season and then travel to Arkansas. The No. 9 ranking means in all likelihood if the Tigers win those two, they're in one of the New Year's Six access bowls.

All five Power 5 conference champions get in that group of six games and the highest-ranked Group of 5 gets in. The other six spots go to at large selections. If Florida State wins the Atlantic Coast Conference title and makes the CFP, another team from the conference gets an Orange Bowl berth. Right now, that's Louisville, but if not, then whoever is second to Florida State.

Whoever loses the Ohio State-Michigan game will probably get a spot.

Assuming the Pac-12 title game is an Oregon-Washington rematch, the loser of that game is also likely to get a spot.

Oregon State is interesting because they have games versus Washington and Oregon left, so if the Beavers lose just one game then that'll leave Missouri, Penn State and Ole Miss left for the final two spots if they all finish the season 10-2.

The trump card? Mizzou is already the highest ranked of those four teams. Penn State and Ole Miss don't face a team currently in the top 25 where a win would likely boost their stock. Oregon State faces two top six teams. If the Beavers win both of those they'll certainly leap Mizzou, but one loss basically ends their chances.

Bottom line, the rankings reveal went as well as it possibly could for Missouri. Win two games and the Tigers will almost certainly make their first New Year's Six bowl game since the College Football Playoff began.