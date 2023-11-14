The win was the Tigers' second AP top 15 win of the season and their second win against a team currently ranked in the CFP top 25.

The third College Football Playoff poll of the 2023 season was released on Tuesday and Missouri (8-2, 4-2) moved up five spots to No. 9 from No. 14 after a dominating 36-7 win over then-No. 13 Tennessee in Week 11.

Missouri will host Florida in Week 12 for Senior Day and the Tigers' final home game of the season.

The Tigers will not only need to defeat Florida and Arkansas in their final two games, but they will need to get a little help if they hope to be playing in a New Year's Six bowl.

All five Power 5 conference champions get in and the highest-ranked Group of 5 gets in. The other six spots go to at large selections. If Florida State wins the Atlantic Coast Conference title, another team from the conference gets an Orange Bowl berth. Right now, that's Louisville, but if not, then whoever is second to Florida State.

Whoever loses the Ohio State-Michigan game will probably get a spot.

Assuming the Pac-12 title game is an Oregon-Washington rematch, the loser of that game is also likely to get a spot.

Oregon State is interesting because they have games versus Washington and Oregon left, so if the Beavers lose just one game then that'll leave Missouri, Penn State and Ole Miss left for the final two spots if they all finish the season 10-2.

The Nittany Lions don't have a super impressive win, their best was over Iowa. However, their losses were to the Buckeyes and Wolverines and the games weren't as close as the final scores indicate. So, how much can you penalize them for having a pair of losses to two teams currently in the CFP?

Mizzou looks like the best team of the two-loss teams and has a win over Tennessee as its best win, but it has two losses to Georgia and LSU, and while the Bayou Bengals have a talented team with a Heisman hopeful, they still have three losses including one to Ole Miss.

On top of having a win over a team Mizzou lost to in LSU, the Rebels have wins over Tulane and Texas A&M, and they have losses to Alabama and Georgia. So, their overall resume looks better.

So, assuming Penn State, Missouri and Ole Miss all finish 10-2, the committee will have to determine what it favors the most. Which team looks the best or which team has the best resume?