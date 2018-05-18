Win, and the Tigers are in the SEC Tournament, with their hopes for an NCAA Tournament berth still intact. Lose, and the season is likely over.

Plassmeyer lived up to the stage, grinding out a complete game on 124 pitches and allowing just two runs in the process. The Tiger lineup, however, couldn’t match his production. Following the 2-1 loss, Missouri now faces a do-or-die situation in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

When junior pitcher Michael Plassmeyer stepped onto the mound Friday night, he tried to think of Missouri’s matchup with Tennessee as just a normal outing. But with more than a handful of MLB scouts in the stands to watch the left-hander pitch, and Missouri needing a win to secure a spot in next week’s SEC Tournament, Friday’s game was anything but normal.

Missouri coach Steve Bieser admitted that, had he known going into Friday’s game that Plassmeyer would throw all nine innings and give up just two runs — both on solo homers — he would have expected the team to punch its ticket to the postseason. He called Plassmeyer’s performance “phenomenal.” His comments about the team’s 4-for-29 night at the plate were less flattering.

“Just a poor offensive performance tonight,” Bieser said. “That’s all I can say about it.”

The Tigers actually got off to a promising start at the plate. Brian Sharp drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning, then Matt Berler followed with a line drive into center field. Tennessee center fielder Brodie Leftridge mishandled the ball, and as a result of the error, Sharp and Berler stood on first and second with no outs. But the following batter, right fielder Trey Harris, hit into a double play, and then Alex Samples grounded out, leaving Sharp stranded at third.

After the game, Bieser said his lineup’s failure to take advantage of that first-inning opportunity epitomized its biggest flaw all night: swinging at pitches outside of the strike zone.

“We had a chance in the first inning and we chased some bad pitches,” Bieser said. “We had some other opportunities, had we been a little more patient.”

Tennessee freshman Sean Hunley beguiled Tiger hitters with what Plassmeyer called a “crafty” approach — a medley of speeds and breaking pitches — en route to his first seven-inning performance against an SEC opponent all season. The Tigers did take an early lead against Hunley, however, in the fourth inning. Harris hit a fly ball off the wall in right-center field. Harris’ batting helmet flew off his head as he sprinted from second to third base, but Harris didn’t slow, diving headfirst into third for his first triple of the season. The following batter, Samples, drove Harris home with a ground ball.

Missouri’s lead was short-lived. Leading off the top of the fifth inning, designated hitter Nico Mascia lined a Plassmeyer pitch over the left field wall for a home run. The score remained 1-1 until the eighth inning, when Tennessee third baseman Brandon Chinea hit a homer to nearly the exact same spot. It was just the second home run of the season for Chinea, and both have been game-winners.

After LaPlante muscled his way out of a jam in the top of the ninth inning, Missouri had a chance to even the score. With no outs, Harris blooped a single into shallow center field. Samples, who hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning Thursday, came to the plate. He faced Garrett Stallings — the same pitcher who surrendered that walk-off 22 hours before. Stallings got Samples to ground into a double play. Senior catcher Brett Bond then struck out for the fourth time in as many plate appearances to end the game.

Addressing reporters after the game, Bieser’s frustration at wasting Plassmeyer’s gem was audible. Harris, on the other hand, expressed excitement about the drama surrounding Saturday’s game, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Not only will it be the Tigers’ season-finale, and a virtual elimination game from the SEC Tournament, it’s Senior Day. Harris said he plans to enjoy the moment, and to play every out like it might be his last. In this case, the cliché is apt.

“I’m really looking forward to playing tomorrow, because at least we have a chance,” Harris said. “… We’ve got a chance, and a chance is all you ask for.”

Bieser wants that approach from his players. There will be no just-another-game talk from him tomorrow. He doesn’t want the team to shy away from the moment, and he hopes the sense of urgency is enough to spark some production from his lineup.

“The message is, it is what it is,” Bieser said. “It’s do or die. And it’s time to win a ball game if we want to continue our season. We gotta fight a lot harder than what we fought at the plate tonight.”