Until then, we will preview the 2024 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, we'll look at the secondary.

After producing its best season in nine years and a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Missouri's beeline toward a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoffs begins Tuesday, with the Black and Gold spring game taking place on March 16.

The starters: The 2024 season marks a new era for Missouri cornerbacks after one of the best duos in the league, Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, opted to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

To replace the duo, the Tigers have Dreyden Norwood, who has served as the team's third corner the last couple of seasons, and Clemson transfer Toriano Pride.

Last season, Norwood recorded 20 tackles, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 12 games while Pride racked up 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and four pass deflections.

The team also lost starting free safety Jaylon Carlies to the draft, but they retained the services of strong safety Joseph Charleston and STAR Daylan Carnell.

Tre'Vez Johnson is probably in line to start at free safety due to his experience and how much he played a year ago.

In 2023, he played in over 400 snaps across 13 games and two starts, racking up 43 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Most of his playing time came at strong safety, but the safeties are interchangeable on this roster. So, where they line up isn't a big thing for the Tigers.

The backups: Marcus Clarke, Shamar McNeil, Nicholas DeLoach and three-star signees Cameron Keys, Trajen Greco and Jaren Sensabaugh round out the cornerback room. The latter won't be at spring camp, though.

Clarke was one of two players with multiple interceptions last season. He had two, to go with 12 tackles and two pass deflections. He's probably CB3 entering camp.

McNeil and DeLoach are promising and had a year to learn after redshirting last season.

Sidney Williams, Marvin Burks, Phillip Roche, Isaac Thompson, Ja'Marion Wayne, and three-star signee Jackson Hancock round out the safeties. However, the latter won't arrive until the summer.

Three-star signees Austyn Dendy and Jude James are classified as athletes but both played safety in high school. So, they may be added to this group during fall camp when they arrive.

Last season, Williams recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games (two starts).

Burks and Roche burned their redshirts a year ago, with Burks, the highest-rated prospect in the class of 2023, recording 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Roche recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Thompson suffered a season-ending injury last summer. So, his status for spring ball is unknown.

Storyline to watch for: Like the defensive end position, Missouri has the talent on the roster at safety. It's not about getting another player in the portal to fill a role. It's about who on the roster can fill what roles.

Johnson makes sense as a starter because of his experience, but coaches and players raved about Burks' ability all of last year.

Could he push Johnson for the starting free safety spot?

As for the first safety off of the bench, could Roche usurp Williams? He also showed plenty of promise last season, even though Williams had a decent season in a reserve role.

PowerMizzou prediction: Pride and Norwood take first-team reps at cornerback, while Charleston, Carnell and Johnson take first-team reps at the three safety spots. Expect Burks, Roche, Williams and Clarke to get some first-team reps, though.