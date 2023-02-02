Missouri’s coaching staff was blasting “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G. late Wednesday night.

Assistant coach Ryan Sharbaugh said there wasn’t any special occasion for it. The Tigers had just won their 17th game of the year, the most by the program since the 2017-18 season. But the game itself wasn’t more notable than any other that the team played this year.

Still, the song seemed to fit the occasion. “Juicy” was Biggie’s first single off of his debut album, “Ready to Die,” a record that established him as one of hip-hop's greatest rappers. And in Dennis Gates’ debut season as Mizzou’s head coach, the Tigers are establishing themselves as one of college basketball’s best teams.

MU was 2-10 all-time against LSU, losing to the Tigers from the south in all eight of their most recent meetings. But Missouri snapped the losing streak on Wednesday, taking an 87-77 victory — the team’s first since Jan. 8, 2015.

“I didn't share that with our guys, but I think that's an important understanding to the level of focus that our guys were able to play with,” Gates said. “They had a level of energy. They had a level of jump. You know, it was some pep to their step. And that just went right back to our shooting and that confidence that these guys had.”

Mizzou wasn’t perfect. The hosts gave up 18 second-chance points. Six different players scored double-digit points for LSU (12-10, 1-8 SEC). The blame went all around. Even Gates thought he bungled his substitutions in the final minute of the matchup, costing his team three turnovers with the lineups he had on the floor. The Tigers still had a 26-to-10 assist-to-turnover ratio but to Gates’ frustration, they would’ve had their best mark of the season without the last few giveaways.

Mizzou didn’t need to be perfect, though. Especially not the way it was shooting. Seven of its first 10 made field goals came from beyond the arc. The team finished 13-27 from 3, with senior forwards Kobe Brown and Noah Carter combining to sink eight triples. Carter said he knew it was going to be a good night after Brown hit the first shot of the game off of Carter’s feed.

“Kobe Brown could shoot the leather off the ball,” Carter said. “It's fun when you can get in rhythms like that. And you know, we play unselfishly and we've got shooters on this team that can straight-up shoot the ball.”

Mizzou plays with a certain measure of joy that isn’t common for teams that feature a dozen newcomers and an all-new staff. It’s seen in plays like senior guard Isiaih Mosley chasing down an LSU player on a fastbreak in the first half, pinning the ball to the backboard and staring down the victim of his come-from-behind block with the Columbia, Mo. native’s hometown crowd cheering him on. It’s seen in plays like junior forward Mohamed Diarra blocking a shot late in the second half, pitching the ball ahead to senior guard D’Moi Hodge and Missouri’s bench rising to its feet in anticipation of Hodge’s inevitable dunk. It's seen after the game, with assistant coaches celebrating in their locker room by bumping '90s rap music.

Brown led the team with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. With 17 wins under MU’s belt, it’s now the winningest season he’s had in four years as a Tiger. The glee this year’s squad exhibits has made the difference.

“It doesn't feel like a job,” Brown said. “We're just here playing basketball and going to school. It's sort of like high school, really. It's just fun.”

The Tigers received the 26th-most votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll with 74 points. They’re now on a three-game winning streak, with a good chance at returning to the rankings with a fourth consecutive victory this weekend.

Mizzou’s on the come-up. And if you don't know, now you know.