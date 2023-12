The Tigers (10-2) remain at No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff poll of the year, and they will face No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

This will be Missouri’s first New Year's Six Bowl game since 2013 when it defeated Oklahoma State 41-31 in the Cotton Bowl.

The last time Missouri played Ohio State was in Week 3 of the 1998 season with the Buckeyes coming out victorious with a 35-14 win. Ohio State leads the series 10-1.

This marks Missouri's third straight bowl game appearance under Eli Drinkwitz.