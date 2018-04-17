Bieser approaches these games with an evident mindset: to get as many players involved as possible. This means finding at bats for players like Cade Bormet and Paul Gomez , and finding innings for as many relievers as he can.

Missouri plays a difficult schedule — every SEC team does, as it’s a highly competitive baseball conference. Between every weekend series, however, an opportunity to play weaker competition usually comes along. Teams like Arkansas State, SIU-Edwardsville and, Tuesday, Chicago State, populate the Tigers' midweek schedule and provide reprieves from the grueling weekend showdowns.

A common theme has emerged during midweek baseball games for Missouri. The first third of the game goes swiftly, as the Tiger starter works quickly through the opposing lineup for the first time. But as the sun sets, the shadows creep further along the turf and the inning count grows higher, so does the frequency with which coach Steve Bieser visits the mound.

Tuesday was no exception. In the Tigers’ 5-3 win over the Cougars, Bieser strolled to the mound seven times, and seven relievers ultimately trotted in from the bullpen.

“That was by design,” Bieser said. “We wanted to put some guys in situations where we thought they matched up well against that team. And then figure out how we’re going to use our bullpen this weekend and get some guys established in some roles, so it was predesigned.”

Although Tyler LaPlante usually gets the call for midweek games, Brian Sharp made the start in his place as LaPlante was given a start last weekend at Florida. Sharp’s second start of the season wasn’t as effective as the first — he struck out eight over five scoreless innings against then No. 24 Miami — as he allowed a Cody Freund leadoff double in the first inning. The double ultimately turned into a run on a Matt Paciello groundout.

The 1-0 deficit lasted four frames, until Trey Harris put the Tigers in front in the third with a laser of a two-run home run over the left-field wall. It was Harris’ team-leading sixth home run of the year. He hadn’t homered since April 4.

“It definitely felt good after the week I had last week,” Harris said. “It was kind of just finding the barrel again. Not worrying about where the ball goes, what happens. Just worrying about hitting the ball hard somewhere. Last week I got caught up in trying to hit this pitch and that pitch instead of just playing baseball.”

“Trey just has to focus on hitting the ball hard, and I think sometimes when we don’t see the power it’s because he’s trying to produce something that’s not there,” Bieser added. “When he goes up and tries to hit the ball hard, good things happen.”

Sharp allowed the tying run in the fourth on a base hit to center field, and then exited after the inning. But Missouri doubled its run count in the next frame. With runners on first and second and two outs, Bormet hit a ground ball that should have ended the inning, but second baseman Daulton Ryans made an errant throw to first. Missouri further capitalized when Zach Hanna walked with the bases loaded, making it 4-2. Another bases-loaded walk from Chris Cornelius in the fifth made it 5-2.

From then on, the bullpen carrousel was in full function. Konnor Ash, Giovanni Lopez, Cody Siebenberger, Nolan Gromacki, Cameron Pferrer and Luke Anderson all entered. The committee pitched effectively until the eighth, when Anderson allowed two hits, a walk and a run to bring the score to 5-3.

Rather than risk an implosion from Anderson, Bieser handed the ball to Andy Toelken, who recorded his third save. The coach had not planned for Toelken to pitch on Tuesday, but the slumping offense and tight lead made the appearance necessary.

“Toelken was a guy that was kind of there in waiting,” Bieser said. “It was not a goal of ours to use Toelken. We were hoping to use a couple other guys there, but the offense has to do more to stretch the game out.”

After getting swept by Florida last weekend, a win over Chicago State is valuable, especially because it comes before an important home series against Vanderbilt this weekend.

“It’s always big because it gives us some momentum going into this weekend, because it’s a big weekend for us,” Harris said. “In my opinion, it’s make or break. So it’s time to step up. We have to get the job done.”