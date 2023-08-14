To put things lightly, the recruitment of Williams Nwaneri has been one for the books with plenty of twists and turns along the way. In the end, it was Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff that pulled off one of the biggest recruiting upsets of the 2024 recruiting cycle when the nation's No. 3 recruit chose the Tigers from a final five that also included Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon and Tennessee. The Lee's Summit (Mo.) North standout was once considered a Georgia lean, then an Oklahoma lock by some, prior to Missouri becoming the late favorite and ultimately receiving his pledge in front of a national audience on Monday afternoon. For Missouri, Nwaneri not only represents a marquee win on the recruiting trail but also a potential shift in the recruitment of elite in-state talent moving forward.

WHAT THE TIGERS ARE GETTING...

The Tigers are getting an immediate impact player with generational upside should he reach his ceiling on the field. The five-star has a rare combination of size, length and athleticism along with the versatility to play multiple positions along the defensive front. Watch From the Film Room: 2024 DE Williams Nwaneri for an in-depth breakdown of the type of player Missouri is getting in the nation's No. 3 overall recruit.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MISSOURI...