Missouri women drop season opener 62-46 to Vermont

The first quarter was a pretty great start to the season for the Missouri Tigers.

The second, third and fourth quarters … not so much.

The Tigers scored 20 points in the first quarter and 26 the rest of the game in a 62-46 loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Monday in Vermont, opening the season with a loss to the second-place finishers in last year’s WNIT.

It was Vermont’s first win against an SEC team in program history.

Missouri jumped out to a 6-0 lead when Laniah Randle drove for a layup for her first points as a Tiger then hit two free throws before turning a steal into a Grace Slaughter layup.

Randle ended with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Slaughter led the team with 16 points and three rebounds.

But turnovers started to plague the Tigers, allowing Vermont to come back to tie the game at 8 after Anna Olson scored the first of her game-high 18 points.

The Catamounts were able to take a 19-14 lead after a Keira Hanson 3, then led 23-17 before Ashton Judd hit a 3-pointer off a Tilda Sjokvist assist with 0:03 left on the clock in the first quarter to cut the lead to 23-20 at the first break.