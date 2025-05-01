Mizzou AD Laird Veatch discusses future of baseball program

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- There's no hiding it.

Missouri baseball has been behind the times in the SEC.

As the program spirals towards a possible 0-30 record in conference play, it also flirts with history. The last winless season in the SEC came in 1962 from Vanderbilt, a school now seen among the top of the sport in the past two decades.

The notion Missouri will regain strength and resources to compete at a regional level next season is an unfair expectation, but athletic director Laird Veatch remains confident the school is taking the right steps to support coach Kerrick Jackson and his program.

"It is a challenge, right?" Veatch said Tuesday about resuscitating the baseball program during his "ZOU to YOU" Tour media session. "We got to continue to support our coach and help him be successful, and that's a process, right? It doesn't happen overnight. You look at what happened with say Mizzou football here just a handful of years ago.

"We weren't quite there, but we stood through it. And we supported the coach, and we continue to knock out the things you need to to get there. It's a part of its investment, part of its support. We need to have a plan. We need to roll up our sleeves and get after to get there."

That supports starts with a large investment.

Missouri issued a release April 22, advertising for bids to replace the turf field at Taylor Stadium. The request came with an estimated cost of $1.3-1.4 million.

"It's a driving need," Veatch said. "Candidly, we have several areas, particularly in our Olympic sports, from a facility standpoint, that are just woefully behind. That was one of them. It got to the point where it is not a luxury. It's a necessity. In order to have safe competitive competition, we got to be able to provide those services and do those things."