Missouri added another key transfer commitment on Sunday in former New Mexico State defensive lineman Sterling Webb. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Webb entered the transfer portal on December 26th and took official visits to Illinois and Houston earlier this week before visiting Mizzou on Sunday. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound talent also held other offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Colorado State, UTEP, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, Old Dominion, and Western Kentucky. MORE: TRANSFER TRACKER | THE TIGERS' LAIR MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Webb is coming off a sophomore campaign where he totaled 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while earning All-Conference USA First-Team honors. As a freshman, Webb tallied 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Webb prepped at Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis and was rated a two-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, signing with New Mexico State. He becomes the third defensive addition for the Tigers this offseason, joining joining Chris McClellan (Florida) and Darris Smith (Georgia).