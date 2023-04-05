Mizzou announces the hiring of former Houston OL coach Brandon Jones
Missouri officially announces the hiring of former Houston Cougars offensive line coach Brandon Jones to be its new offensive line coach the school said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Adding a veteran coach with Brandon's background will be a tremendous asset. We are excited to have Brandon, Toya, Jordyn and Londyn join our Mizzou family."
The hiring of Jones was said to be in the works last Monday, but now that it is official it comes about two weeks after offensive line coach Marcus Johnson departed to take the same job at Purdue.
Jones spent the last four seasons (2019-22) at Houston under head coach Dana Holgorsen, who Jones played for in the mid-2000s.
"I'm extremely thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity," Jones said. "As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC you get to do that every day."
In Jones' first two seasons, he was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator before switching out the latter duty to become the run game coordinator to go along with his offensive lineman coaching duties.
Before going to Houston, Jones was Texas tech's offensive line coach (2017-18), California's run game coordinator and offensive line coach (2015-16) and East Carolina's offensive line coach (2010-14). He also was the running backs and tight ends coach at Sam Houston State in 2009 and before that he was an offensive assistant at Texas Tech (2007-09).
Houston was T-77th in rushing offense in the FBS at 141.8 yards per game 13 spots below the Tigers who rushed for 156.2 yards per game. However, the Cougars ranked 55th in tackles for loss allowed at 5.38 and 49th in sacks allowed at 1.77 per game.
The Tigers ranked 122nd in tackles for loss allowed at 7.77 and 65th in sacks allowed at 2.08.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage